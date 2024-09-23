Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury still a possibility? How it could happen despite AJ's loss to Daniel Dubois

Anthony Joshua's hopes of a future heavyweight showdown Tyson Fury remain a possibility despite his crushing defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua was floored four times as the magnificent Dubois claimed a fifth-round stoppage in a one-side showdown, with the loss a major setback in plans to set up a long-awaited clash with Fury.

"Listen, that's cost me £150m!" Fury said at ringside shortly after Joshua had been crushed, a reference to the plans by Saudi Arabia's boxing kingmakers to potentially bring together the two boxers next year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all angles of Daniel Dubois' huge knockout punch which ended his fight with Anthony Joshua

Victory for Joshua would have put him on a collision course with the winner of Fury's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on December 21, but Fury's promoter Frank Warren is still open to a blockbuster all-British showdown in the future.

"Let's see what happens in that fight [Fury vs Usyk]," Warren told Sky Sports. "I believe Tyson [Fury] will come through it and then who knows, it may happen.

"AJ may get a fight back, may get himself back into contention. I'm sure people would buy into it - there's no doubt about it - but whether it's a winner against a loser or, you know, it depends on the outcome of the fight with Usyk, which is a tough fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua offered up a brutal assessment of Daniel Dubois in the corner before being knocked out!

"This boxing heavyweight thing has just been unbelievable, certainly the last year. I mean the way this has all planned out has been such a such a rollercoaster. What we are seeing are fabulous, fabulous fights. There's more of them to come, there's no doubt about that."

Joshua: It's far from over yet!

Joshua refused to walk away from the sport after Saturday's humbling defeat and has reiterated his desire to continue fighting in a passionate video, released on his social media accounts on Monday.

"We came up short, but we've got to look at the positives," Joshua said. "That's the mindset and that's the perspective we have to have - a positive one, always. Look at what we've achieved in the space of 11 years, it's phenomenal, and I want to thank every single one of you that's been riding with me. What a rollercoaster journey!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua shares a heartfelt speech following his defeat to Daniel Dubois, saying he has a 'lot more to bring' in the future.

"But you know what the problem is? It's far from over yet! We've done it one. We've done it twice. Doing it a third time hasn't been easy, but I believe that it's something I can achieve.

"It's about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving and it has got to come from here (heart) more than anything. It can't come from any external voices or influences, it has got to come from here (heart).

"Keep your seatbelt tights because deep, deep down in here, I know I've got a lot more to bring to the game and long may it continue. British boxing, I appreciate you and we rise up together. Let's go!"

A possible future fight with Fury - should the Gypsy King lose his rematch with Usyk - might not be on the same scale as originally planned.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, said: "I think that 2025 is going to be an interesting year for Anthony Joshua one way or the other but he will definitely be back. Whether it's against Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury, whoever, you're going to be entertained.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua says he would like to continue his boxing career despite being dominated by Daniel Dubois that saw him stopped within five rounds and his promoter Eddie Hearn expressed interest in a rematch

"We fancied winning tonight and then fighting the winner of Fury against Usyk and we may end up fighting the loser of that fight, maybe if it's Tyson Fury.

"It could be the end of the road the next one. I just know he's going to want a big fight. I don't believe he's going to want to come back in February or March and have a run-out. I feel like the next decision will be very important."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury, Conor McGregor, Oleksandr Usyk, and more give their thoughts on Daniel Dubois' knockout of Anthony Joshua

'I don't know what AJ has got left'

The 34-year-old declined to take questions at his post-fight press conference as debate increased over the possibility of retirement, with Warren believing that

"Fighters are the first people to know when they should retire, but the last to admit it," Warren added. "I have in the past said about fighters 'you should pack it in' and so forth, but that's got to be their decision at the end of the day. It's all a bit quick and soon after the fight and everybody jumps on the bandwagon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua addressed the post-fight media and once again insisted that he will not consider retirement following his knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois

"They [people] are all very quick to do that and I've been guilty that in the past. I said that Derek Chisora should have retired two years and he went and beat Joe Joyce in his last fight out.

"At the end of the day, it'll be his decision and it should be his decision. If he's going to come back then he's going to come back, but one thing's for sure is that it won't be easy for him now because that is what happens in boxing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium with a destructive performance

"Deontay Wilder was the same recently. This guy went from being the most devastating puncher, the biggest puncher in boxing, to now being like a shadow of himself.

"I don't know what AJ has got left in him. I know he's a proud man and he's got heart. We will see."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.