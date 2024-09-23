Hamzah Sheeraz has an exciting future ahead of him, says former boxing world champion Amir Khan

Amir Khan says newly-crowned European middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz has a bright future ahead of him after his dazzling display against Tyler Denny.

Big-punching Sheeraz continued his march towards stardom as he beat Denny in emphatic fashion at Wembley Stadium on the undercard of Daniel Dubois' epic clash with Anthony Joshua to clinch the European title with ease.

Sheeraz floored Denny with a flash left hook in the opening seconds of the bout, before finishing the job in the second round, with the referee bringing the contest to an early halt.

The 25-year-old has now made it 15 successive stoppage victories, improving his perfect record to 21-0 (17 KOs) and cementing his reputation as one of British boxing's most exciting world-level contenders.

"He is a very good fighter and as long as he stays focused he will get far," Khan told Sky Sports News at the 2024 Asian Achievers Awards.

Image: Amir Khan speaks with Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan at the Asian Achievers Awards

"My uncle Taz also joined Hamza's camp and is helping him and I wish them all the very best.

"Hamzah is a young and fresh fighter, who I think will go far."

Sheeraz ready for anyone: 'Let's have it'

Sheeraz was praised on co-commentary by Sky Sports boxing pundit Natasha Jonas for always rising to the occasion whenever he has been asked to perform.

Johnny Nelson was also impressed after the scintillating performance against Denny, insisting that Sheeraz looks every inch a future world champion.

Nelson added: "He is an outstanding prospect to be avoided by anybody who has any ambition in this division."

Sheeraz said that he feels great and is absolutely ready to take on any fighter in the world.

"I'm tired of calling for world title fights now," Sheeraz added. "Any 160lbs name, bring it on - let's have it!"

Khan recognised at Asian Achievers Awards

Two-time world champion Khan was speaking after being honoured with the prestigious Special Award for Philanthropy at the 2024 Asian Achievers Awards, where Sheeraz was recognised last year as Sports Personality of the Year.

Khan was honoured for his outstanding contributions to charitable causes and his commitment to uplifting communities in the UK and around the world, particularly with his work through the Amir Khan Foundation.

Image: Hamzah Sheeraz flanked by match official Bhupinder Singh Gill and Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan

He added: "It's a privilege to be recognised for the work I've always felt deeply passionate about.

The real champions are those working every day to improve the lives of others, and I'm proud to play my part in that.

"This award is recognition for all those who have supported my foundation in the last decade and the brilliant team who work tirelessly on the ground."

