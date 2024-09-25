Fabio Wardley promises to 'finally settle the score' with Frazer Clarke as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol face off

Fabio Wardley is convinced he deserved to win the decision in his thrilling first fight with Frazer Clarke.

Wardley wants to "finally settle the score" with Clarke when they rematch on October 12 following the epic draw in their initial heavyweight showdown earlier this year.

"I don't think it was a draw at all. I pressed the fight, I pressed the action," Wardley said.

"I want it finished off. I want it done. I want that chapter ticked off to move forward."

Clarke is feeling just as spiteful. "I just can't wait to smash him in the face again," he said. "This is the fight that I wanted. Draws don't sit well with me. You could see I was devastated at the end of the fight.

"I look back at that and just see mistake after mistake that I made. Mistakes can't be made. When the stakes are high it's all about who can hold it together and cut those mistakes out."

At Thursday's press conference, long-time light-heavyweight rivals Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol faced off ahead of their much-anticipated undisputed title clash.

"I wanted to fight against the best boxers in the light-heavyweight division," Bivol said. "To make my name in this sport.

"This was my goal when I came to pro boxing. I put my target, I need to be the best. In the light-heavyweight division I need to be the best.

"This is the final fight to prove myself."

Beterbiev, who delayed this fight to recover from a knee injury, insists he is ready for this moment.

"I always do preparation for 100 per cent," he promised.

Beterbiev has knocked out every professional opponent he has faced, but said: "I never want to knock out someone. If it happens, it happens."

Image: Artur Beterbiev fights Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight world championship

On the undercard Jack Massey steps up to challenge Jai Opetaia for the IBF cruiserweight world title.

"This is what I do. This is my job," Massey said. "I know how big this opportunity is. I'm going to take it with both hands. I'm more than ready.

"I don't just turn up. I don't just turn up for the money.

"I'm going to do anything I can and I will to win this fight."

Liam Cameron is hoping to stall the rise of light-heavyweight star Ben Whittaker.

"If he's going to box, if he's going to fight, it's going to be a good fight. I'll drag a fight out of him," Cameron said.

"He's funny how he makes his opponents miss," he added of Whittaker. "He's not going to be able to do that. You have to put your hands up in boxing."

But Whittaker insisted: "I'm not really concerned what he brings.

"Come October 12 you'll see why I'm so special."

Also on the October 12 event Chris Eubank Jr returns from last year's career-best win against Liam Smith. He boxes Kamil Szeremeta, and Skye Nicolson will defend the WBC super-featherweight title against Britain's Raven Chapman.