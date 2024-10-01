Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II and Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol bill live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 12

The Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke heavyweight rematch and the whole blockbuster Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol bill on Saturday October 12 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Wardley and Clarke drew in a titanic British and Commonwealth heavyweight championship fight in March.

They will now look to settle the score in their rematch at the Kingdom Arena during Riyadh Season ahead of the undisputed light-heavyweight championship bout between Beterbiev and Bivol.

Some of boxing's brightest stars will be in action on the October 12 Sky Sports Box Office undercard.

Chris Eubank Jr returns from his impressive victory over Liam Smith to fight Kamil Szeremeta as he eyes a future world title shot.

Light-heavyweight phenom and Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker continues his rise against Liam Cameron.

There will be three world title fights in all on the bill. IBF cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia takes on the challenge of European champion Jack Massey, while Skye Nicolson will fight Raven Chapman for the WBC featherweight title.

Full card Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II

Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey

Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

Clarke: Winning is not enough

"I'm going in there to do one thing and that's to knock Fabio Wardley out," Clarke said ahead of facing his great rival once again.

"Winning won't be enough for me. I want to put a job on him, but it will be a tough task just like the first one. May the best man win but I'm backing myself.

"I grew respect for Fabio after that first fight so I have no trash talk. I think you will see two competitors that just want to get the best out of each other and get their hands raised. Message to the fans is to tune in and enjoy it."

Their first meeting was not only an outstanding fight-of-the-year contender but will possibly go down as the greatest British heavyweight title fight of all time.

"It's almost poetic in a sense of it'll be historical for me," Wardley said ahead of their rematch. "The fight lived up to every expectation.

"It'll be something for me to look back on and be proud of, and look at, re-watch and go, 'You know what, I did a hell of thing that night'.

"That tag and that name that people give it makes every ounce of blood I shed worth it. Those fights, those moments, those occasions are what I live for."

Bivol: Beterbiev bout a 'huge test'

The richly-anticipated undisputed fight between Beterbiev and Bivol, who hold all four of the major 175lb world titles between them, has been a long time in the making.

"I just see another belt. I'm collecting belts and I need one more," Beterbiev said.

Bivol declared: "When I signed a contract to be a pro boxer, I had a goal to become undisputed. Everything that I have gone through has been for that. I did it to achieve my goal. Even the fight against Canelo. It was my ticket for big fights.

"Of course, he's one of my most dangerous opponents. You see his record and his fights. He is powerful.

"It makes me more excited to fight against him because I love challenges. I love to be tested. This fight is a huge test for me."

