Mikaela Mayer refutes 'baseless allegations' as Sandy Ryan confirms police investigation into paint incident

Mikaela Mayer has called fresh allegations made against her by Sandy Ryan "baseless", following a paint incident which marred their fight over the weekend.

Ryan was hit with a can of red paint before losing her WBO welterweight world title to Mikaela Mayer in New York, claiming she had been "set up".

She took to the ring at Madison Square Garden as scheduled, despite being advised by her trainer to pull out of the bout, but lost on a majority decision, leaving Mayer as the world champion.

Mayer denied any involvement in the incident and said she was "just as surprised as everybody else".

Highlights of the WBO welterweight title bout between Ryan and Mayer

On Monday, Ryan made fresh claims that there had also been a "smear campaign" ahead of the fight with leaflets and "defamatory text" posted near her hotel and Madison Square Garden. She also said she had received "threatening messages" and confirmed the police are now investigating the incident.

Team Mayer quickly denied the new allegations once again, calling them "baseless", and welcomed the investigation by police.

In a statement on social media, Ryan said: "The NYPD have confirmed that they are investigating a number of incidents (including the paint attack) that occurred throughout the day of my fight in New York last Friday. Due to the nature of these incidents and additional threatening, anonymous messages sent to members of my team I was advised to leave New York for my own safety as early as possible and I am now back in the UK.

"Obviously the paint attack has received a lot of coverage but I was also subjected to a disgusting and pathetic smear campaign on fight day where hundreds of leaflets featuring my image and defamatory text were distributed and posted on the streets surrounding my hotel and Madison Square Garden both before and after the fight.

"I think everyone can draw their own conclusions on who could possibly have benefited from these incidents. They were clearly premeditated and based on the CCTV footage available there were multiple people involved in carrying them out.

Ryan believes Mayer's team was behind the paint throwing-incident as she left her hotel to come to her WBO welterweight title defence - but Mayer disputed that accusation

"My opponent likes to paint herself as a role model for young boxers so I would have thought she or her team would have put out their own definitive statement since the fight to distance themselves from these incidents. However as of yet she has had very little to say on it which is ironic given how much talking she did about me in the build-up to the fight.

"As for me I was never going to pull out of the fight. I've too much pride and have worked too hard to let incidents as pathetic as these force me out of a fight - especially when that fight gave me the opportunity to fulfil a dream of headlining a card at Madison Square Garden. I felt the fight itself was close but I thought I did enough to retain my title. ESPN had me winning by two rounds and I know many other respected boxing observers also had me winning the fight. In light of everything that's happened I believe that an immediate rematch should be ordered.

Mayer denied being involved in the incident that saw paint thrown at Ryan ahead of their WBO welterweight title clash

"I have dedicated my life to this sport and am very grateful for the opportunities it has given me. Boxing deserves so much more than this kind of thuggery. I can guarantee that this will not break me and makes me more determined than ever to leave my mark in this sport over the years to come.

"Finally I want to thank everyone who has offered their support since the fight and to the many, great people and boxing fans I met in New York last week. I received nothing but love from them and I hope to return to headline again at Madison Square Garden in the future."

In response, Mayer shared a statement from manager George Ruiz, saying: "I'm compelled to respond to your latest round of baseless accusations. Let me be clear: no one associated with Team Mayer had anything to do with the paint assault on you or the leaflets and the alleged anonymous threatening messages you say you received.

"Mikaela and Team Mayer immediately condemned the paint assault. We encourage a thorough and detailed investigation by the NYPD of the incident that includes a careful review of any hotel CCTV and street camera footage. Mikaela and Team Mayer want the perpetrator(s) found, caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law.

"Further accusations against Mikaela and Team Mayer will only diminish your extraordinary performance in the ring that night and make you look like you're making excuses for the loss. You'd be better served by looking at your own corner."