Skye Nicolson wants Olympic revenge against Karriss Artingstall: 'That's the perfect fight for me'

Skye Nicolson insists she is determined to eventually fight amateur rival Karriss Artingstall.

Britain's Artingstall defeated Nicolson to secure her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Nicolson has won a world title first as a professional, picking up the WBC featherweight championship earlier this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Artingstall's impressive start to her professional career continues as she stops Vanessa Bradford just after two rounds!

The Australian will defend her WBC title against Raven Chapman on the bumper Fabio Wardley-Frazer Clarke and Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol October 12 bill live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But in the future she is open to a grudge match with Artingstall.

"I want that revenge," Nicolson told Sky Sports. "It's obviously a fight that I want to have because I want to right the wrongs of what happened in Tokyo.

"I feel like that's the perfect fight for me to have when it comes to me looking back on my career and everything that I go on to achieve, that's definitely a box that I want to tick."

She believes it will happen at some point, but did not speculate as to when.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Artingstall beat Jade Taylor comfortably to move her to 4-0 as a pro

"I think Karriss is going at her own pace in her pro career. She hasn't fought a 10-rounder yet. This is my third world title fight now. I think I am a little bit ahead in terms of timeline. But the females move quicker," Nicolson said.

"It is a business and the fight has to make sense so whether it's a world title fight down the line when Karriss is at that stage in her career, whether it's a unification fight, I think it's going to be a great fight to be made in the future.

"I think it is a fight that will eventually happen as well, just like I knew that this fight was going to eventually happen with Raven.

"I feel very much the same way with a fight with Karriss down the line."

Nicolson is supremely confident she will overcome Chapman at the October 12 Riyadh Season event.

"We've prepared for the best-ever Raven Chapman to show up and give the fight of her life. And it will not be any concern for me whatsoever," Nicolson said.

"She might have to make me bite down and fight a little bit harder than I have in my other fights. But also, maybe not.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke are also on the big October 12 bill

"Because I've thought that about previous opponents as well and when I'm in there they really struggle with what I do. I set traps and I make them look silly. And if things go the way I think they're going to go I think it's probably going to be much the same.

"She has the potential to maybe make the fight a little bit harder. I think she's very relentless. I think she's game. I think she's tough. I think she's willing to take shots to try and land her own.

"But there's levels to this game. I think she's a good fighter but I think I'm a great fighter and I think that difference in level will show on the night."

Watch Nicolson-Chapman on the blockbuster Wardley-Clarke II and Beterbiev-Bivol Sky Sports Box Office bill on October 12