Anthony Yarde to box on October 19 Copper Box bill live on Sky Sports

Former world title challenger Anthony Yarde will fight next on the October 19 bill at the Copper Box Arena in his London hometown, live on Sky Sports.

Yarde, currently ranked No 1 with the WBO at light-heavyweight, will be in the chief support bout for the explosive super-lightweight contest between fast-rising star Adam Azim and Ohara Davies.

Yarde previously travelled to Russia to take on the fearsome Sergey Kovalev. He also went toe-to-toe with unbeaten light-heavyweight champion Artur Berterbiev in a back-and-forth fight of the year for the WBC, IBF and WBO world titles in January of last year at Wembley Arena.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson believes rising star Adam Azim will need to put in a career-best performance against Ohara Davies as they face each other in October.

The Hackney boxer has since claimed explosive stoppage wins over Jorge Silva and Marko Nikolic and his highly anticipated ring return will be at the Copper Box Arena as he looks to move back into major title contention.

Yarde said: “On October 19 I’m back in my home city and I can’t wait. Everything about it - the occasion, the journey, the arena, the whole event - I’m very excited. The Copper Box Arena is a special venue for me. It’s near where I grew up and I’ve had some great nights there.

"I’ve been training hard and waiting to get back in the ring to deliver another explosive knockout performance.”

BOXXER CEO and founder Ben Shalom added: “We are excited to introduce the electrifying talent of Anthony Yarde to our 'High Voltage' fight night on October 19.

"It’s a huge addition to an already stacked fight card. Fans can look forward to an incredible atmosphere and an action-packed night of boxing at the Copper Box Arena in London.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An angry Ohara Davies believes that Adam Azim's team have made a 'dumb' decision in selecting Davies as his opponent, stating that Azim will gain nothing if he is victorious.

Former friends turned rivals Adam Azim and Ohara Davies go toe to toe in a main event that promises to be explosive.

Also on the undercard Dan Azeez faces unbeaten rival Lewis Edmondson in a crunch light-heavyweight clash.

Michael McKinson takes on South Africa’s Tulani Mbenge, Jeamie TKV and Franklin Ignatius reignite their amateur rivalry and rising bantamweight star Francesca Hennessy returns to action.

Tickets are on sale now via BOXXER.com.

Watch Azim vs Davies live on Sky Sports on October 19.