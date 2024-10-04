Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich: Kazakh star retains IBF middleweight world title with brutal stoppage win

Janibek Alimkhanuly retained his IBF middleweight world title with a brutal stoppage victory over Andrei Mikhailovich.

After remarkably surviving a heavy second-round knockdown, Mikhailovich bravely attempted to pressure the champion throughout the middle rounds, before finally being stopped in the ninth as Janibek landed a final flurry of punches in Sydney.

The Kazakh fighter, who also holds the WBO middleweight title and has long been touted as a possible opponent for Britain's Chris Eubank Jr, extended his professional record to 16-0, adding an 11th knockout victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Janibek Alimkhanuly's clash with Andrei Mikhailovich for the IBF middleweight title.

The Russian-born New Zealander Mikhailovich drops to 21-1 after suffering his first defeat as a professional.

The fight appeared to be over in the second round when Janibek staggered Mikhailovich with a big left hand before landing a brutal series of punches that forced his opponent to the canvas moments before the bell.

The referee was lenient in allowing Mikhailovich to continue after the challenger needed the help of the ropes to stay upright during the count.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the undercard, Lui Magaiva was furious at the referee for stopping his fight with Charlie Kazzi, appearing to make contact with the official as the contest ended

It appeared to be a formality that Janibek would end the fight at the start of the third, but Mikhailovich somehow gathered himself to survive another three minutes.

The 26-year-old then began to land some punches of his own, but was still taking severe punishment from Janibek as the champion continued to land at will

As the fight entered its second half it appeared Mikhailovich was gaining something of a footing, but Janibek quickly dispelled thoughts of an unlikely comeback by re-establishing total control with a series of accurate combinations.

Mikhailovich looked a beaten fighter as blood poured from his mouth after a one-sided eighth round, and it was little surprise when Janibek finally forced the referee to step after another big left hand.

The bout had previously been due to headline a July 13 show in Las Vegas but was cancelled prior to the pre-fight weigh-in when Janibek was hospitalised due to dehydration.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Please keep in mind that I haven't fought in the ring for a year," Janibek said.

"The last fight didn't happen. So it was good experience for me to come back and shake off the rust."

After an impressive display, Janibek said he was open to a unification bout with either of the division's other champions, Erislandy Lara and Carlos Adames.

Meanwhile, Janibek's promoter Todd DuBoef suggested that Top Rank would like to see the Kazakh in a UK stadium fight with a British middleweight.

DuBoef said: "The UK homes some big names in that weight category and we would like to do a big stadium fight in the UK down the line."

Eubank Jr is returning to action against Kamil Szeremeta next weekend, live on Sky Sports, after a year out of the ring following his stunning knockout win over fellow Brit Liam Smith.

Don't miss Wardley vs Clarke II and Beterbiev vs Bivol live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday October 12.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.