Frazer Clarke to undergo operation after loss to Fabio Wardley in British heavyweight title rematch

Frazer Clarke will have an operation to repair the damage to his jaw and cheekbone after his first-round loss to Fabio Wardley.

Clarke was hospitalised after being knocked out by a devastating right hook in the opening round.

Clarke has a fracture high up on the jaw that will need an operation but at this point it isn't thought to need any plates and he is likely to be discharged the same day.

After defending his British and Commonwealth heavyweight championships in Saturday's rematch, Wardley also sent his best wishes to Clarke after the conclusion of their rivalry.

"I always take a prayer before my fight, always ask for me and my opponent to leave and be healthy," Wardley said.

"I want, whoever I'm in with, to go back to their family and I hope he's well, I hope I can speak to him afterwards because those first 12 rounds we shared first were special.

"I had to make a statement tonight. I appreciate the war last time and what a great spectacle that was."

Clarke's recovery is expected to take between six and eight weeks.

Wardley can look to his own future. He's proved he can move on to world level.

"I'm ready to mix it with those boys. I've got the power to mix it with them all, I can take a shot, and I can have a war," the British champion.

"You've seen me do everything. I'm ready for that world stage now."

