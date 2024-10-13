Frazer Clarke undergoes 'successful' operation after loss to Fabio Wardley in British heavyweight title rematch

Frazer Clarke has undergone a "successful" operation to repair the damage to his jaw and cheekbone after his first-round loss to Fabio Wardley.

Clarke was hospitalised after being knocked out by a devastating right hook in the opening round.

Clarke had a fracture high up on the jaw that required a minor surgery, and has already been discharged.

"Frazer successfully underwent a minor surgery today," said Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom on Sunday afternoon. "He's feeling well and rested and will head back to the UK this evening to further recover with his family.

"He's feeling more motivated than ever to come back bigger and better in the new year. He would like to sincerely pass on his thanks to well-wishers and we hope for a speedy recovery."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wardley landed a series of massive right hands as he shocked Clarke in the first round and settled the rematch in spectacular fashion

After defending his British and Commonwealth heavyweight championships in Saturday's rematch, Wardley also sent his best wishes to Clarke following the conclusion of their rivalry.

"I always take a prayer before my fight, always ask for me and my opponent to leave and be healthy," Wardley said.

"I want, whoever I'm in with, to go back to their family and I hope he's well, I hope I can speak to him afterwards because those first 12 rounds we shared first were special.

"I had to make a statement tonight. I appreciate the war last time and what a great spectacle that was."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wardley says he was glad to get the job done in more emphatic fashion in his rematch against Clarke

Clarke's recovery is expected to take between six and eight weeks.

Wardley can look to his own future. He has proved he can move on to world level.

"I'm ready to mix it with those boys. I've got the power to mix it with them all, I can take a shot, and I can have a war," the British champion.

"You've seen me do everything. I'm ready for that world stage now."

An extremely rare, and painful injury - explained

Neil Scott, the chief medical officer for the British Boxing Board of Control explained that injuries of the nature Clarke suffered are rare in boxing, and extremely painful.

"It's not common. We don't see it that often at all," Scott told Sky Sports. "Visually it looks alarming because you see someone essentially with a big dent on the side of their face.

"The reason for that is the cheekbone comes forward as a thin piece of bone before it starts to fan out and form the prominence of your cheek. When you get a degree of force, the bone can essentially go in and that results in the visible divot.

"If the bone there is pushed in it can impinge on you opening and closing your mouth.

"The bottom jaw can deviate to the opposite side. If that's pushed in enough and you're trying to open and close your mouth, it'll deviate off.

"It must be extremely painful and it must be quite distressing as well.

"I'm a maxillofacial surgeon by trade so those sort of injuries are what I deal with at work in the NHS and typically those kind of injuries are caused by, it sounds crazy, but bricks and things like this.

"With the size of the glove it's not something that we see in boxing.

"It must be a tremendous amount of power to do that. A tremendous amount."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A repeat of Fabio Wardley's rematch with Frazer Clarke on the epic Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol bill is on Sky Sports Box Office 6pm on Sunday. Book the repeat of Wardley vs Clarke 2 and Beterbiev vs Bivol now!