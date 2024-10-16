Wladimir Klitschko backs World Boxing to save the Olympic sport: 'They can keep the Olympic dreams of boxers alive'

Boxing legend and former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko is backing World Boxing to save the sport’s Olympic status.

With the International Boxing Association expelled from the Olympic movement, boxing has been left without a place in future editions of the Games.

World Boxing is a new body, founded in April of last year expressly to save boxing as an Olympic sport. It is hoping to gain recognition from the International Olympic Committee as boxing's new governing body and see the sport reinstated into the Games.

Klitschko is an Olympic gold medallist himself and recognises the importance of boxing remaining an Olympic sport.

He said: "Boxing is one of the most spectacular and oldest sports in the Olympic programme. Speaking as the 1996 Olympic Champion I want to advocate that boxing must be safe for LA2028.

"Boxing stands as a brilliant sport and is so good at delivering on the values of the Olympic Charter through the diversity of the athletes and in the number of countries taking part.

"I support World Boxing and its president Boris van der Vorst in their efforts to achieve this goal and believe they can keep the Olympic dreams of boxers alive."

World Boxing president van der Vorst added: "Wladimir Klitschko is one of the most widely admired boxers in the recent history of the sport, who has achieved an enormous amount both inside and outside of the ring, so it is great for World Boxing to have the support of such a hugely respected and knowledgeable figure.

"As someone who achieved great success in both Olympic-style and professional boxing, Wladimir completely understands the pivotal importance of the Olympic Games to boxing and the way it provides inspiration and opportunities for boxers to pursue their dreams at all levels in every part of the world.

"That Wladimir has chosen to express his public support for World Boxing is a clear signal of the widespread recognition amongst people that care about the sport of the need for change in international boxing and the critical importance of ensuring that boxing is restored to the programme for Los Angeles 2028 and continues to remain a part of the Olympic movement."