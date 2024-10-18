Dan Azeez going into Lewis Edmondson fight at Copper Box Arena in London with 'a vendetta'

Dan Azeez says he is going into Saturday's bout against unbeaten rival Lewis Edmondson with "a vendetta", as he looks to avenge a previous amateur defeat.

Azeez faces Edmondson at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, ahead of Adam Azim fighting Ohara Davies.

The 35-year-old Londoner holds a professional record of 20 wins, one draw and one defeat in his career so far, while Hampshire-native Edmondson holds a 9-0 winning record.

It is a fight years ago in the pair's amateur days that remains at the forefront of Azeez's mind, though.

"He beat me in the amateurs, a split decision," Azeez told Sky Sports.

"I just remember he was a skillful kid, he won a few national titles. He was the better boxer. I was just more come-forward, had the grit and whatnot. Over three rounds he was the more technical.

"Amateurs and pros is different. Pros you're actually trying to hurt, break someone down. Amateurs is point scoring. We'll see.

"I've always got a vendetta against people who beat me in the amateurs. If I get the chance to fight them I'm more than happy.

"A skilful fighter, I believe he thinks this is his time now. I know he's going to come hungry, prepared. Because I remember being in that situation when you're up and coming and you're fighting someone a bit more experienced. It's really got me pumped and ready for the fight.

"Lewis is coming to show, 'I'm the new kid on the block. He's had his time, he's on the way down.' I'm here to show that's not the case, mate. And that's it."

Image: Azeez says he is looking to prove he is not 'on the way down' as he looks for a first pro win in three fights

Azeez's most recent fight saw him face Croatian Hrvoje Sep at Selhurst Park in June, in a clash which ended in a disappointing draw. All the more so as it was his comeback fight following a first pro loss in February to Joshua Buatsi.

The Brit counts his display in that Sep bout as an "awful performance," but was happy for a competitive fight.

"When I got in there, it was more I'm trying to prove something. As in: 'You think you're tough, I'm tougher.' Instead of actually getting the job done, winning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the fight between Dan Azeez and Hrvoje Sep from the Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe undercard

"In boxing you're always learning. It was a good fight, a tough fight. But I'm happy. I'd rather have had that kind of fight than someone I'd have just blown over.

"It was a tough fight. Definitely wasn't my best performance. An awful performance by me, if I'm being honest.

"I just got sucked into that kind of fight. Mentally I wasn't there. It wasn't good."

And what about his future were he to secure victory against Edmondson on Saturday?

"It puts me back in the mix. Gets me back to where I want to be. Get me back in the 'W' column first of all."

Dan Azeez faces Lewis Edmondson at Copper Box Arena in London on October 19, live on Sky Sports; Adam Azim will fight Ohara Davies the same night. Stream boxing and more with NOW