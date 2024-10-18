Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies: Weigh-in ahead of crunch clash along with Dan Azeez vs Lewis Edmondson, Anthony Yarde vs Ralfs Vilcans

Follow our live stream of Friday's weigh-in between Adam Azim and Ohara Davies before their crunch clash on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

British duo Dan Azeez and Lewis Edmondson will also be in attendance ahead of their bout, in addition to Anthony Yarde and his opponent Ralfs 'The Train' Vilcans.

Having won and defended the European title in record time, Azim puts his undefeated record (11-0, 8 KOs) on the line against Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) as he looks to continue his impressive career trajectory and prove he is ready for the biggest names in the division.

Davies, a former British and Commonwealth champion, returns to the ring with a point to prove following an unsuccessful attempt at the WBA interim super-lightweight crown and the chance to get back into world title contention.

The 22-year-old is hoping to become world champion in the 140lb division in the coming years, but first needs to overcome Davies, who is 10 years older and hoping to stop his opponent's career momentum.

