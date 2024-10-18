Adam Azim: Ohara Davies my toughest test so far but I'm itching to get into the ring on Saturday

Adam Azim says his super-lightweight bout with Ohara Davies on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, is his "toughest test" so far, but one he is itching to get in the ring for.

The 22-year-old holds an undefeated record of 11-0 in his career to date, picking up eight wins by knockout, while also winning and defending the European title in record time.

In Davies, Azim faces a fighter a decade his senior and a former British and Commonwealth champion who holds a pro record of 25-3, with 18 victories by way of knockout.

Following Friday's weigh-in - where Azim came in at 10st, and Davies 9st 13lbs - and the pair's head-to-head, Azim told Sky Sports: "Of course [it will be my toughest test], 100 per cent. I've always said it.

"Every fight is a tough test, so let's go and let's do this.

"I'm really switched on for this fight. I've still get my Nokia phone on me! That's how focused I am right now.

"I feel really good, feel normal. I made the weight easy.

"It's going to be a great fight and I've really had an amazing camp. I'm feeling good, feeling positive, and I'm just itching to get into the ring."

Azim is hoping to become world champion in the 140lb division in the coming years, but first needs to overcome Davies, who is aiming to stop his opponent's career momentum.

"It's going to be a very good fight. What more can I say?" Davies told Sky Sports.

"I've worked hard, Adam's worked hard, we've had a good camp and it's been a good build-up. We're both ready to go.

"I've enjoyed it partly. I've enjoyed it a lot. It's good to be back on Sky Sports - I haven't been on Sky for four years now!

"I'm back and I've always enjoyed these fights on Sky."

On the undercard, British duo Dan Azeez and Lewis Edmondson came in at 12st 6lb and 12st 6lb 5oz respectively, while another Brit in Anthony Yarde weighed 12st 11lb up against Latvian opponent Ralfs Vilcans' 12st 9lb 5oz

Dalton Smith: Azim will be too sharp, but Davies is not washed up | My fight vs Azim will happen

Azim previously said he believes he can prove himself a world-level operator against Davies and is eyeing up high-profile clashes with Harlem Eubank and Dalton Smith for 2025.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Smith said: "I think it's [Smith vs Azim] always going to happen. It's in high demand. Obviously I asked for it this year. I'm ready for it. I've been ready for whenever. But it takes two to tango.

"When a fight's in high demand, it makes sense. We could get it on a big event.

"The fight's definitely going to happen."

On his prediction for Azim vs Davies, Smith added: "Any fight's dangerous. Of course it was good match-making.

"Adam needed an opponent like that, from pulling out of my fight [for the European title], to then never making the Harlem Eubank fight, he couldn't have put a no-name in the mix. He was always going to need to get that bigger name for his next fight.

"I still think it's a great fight. I don't think Ohara Davies is a washed-up fighter at all. He'll still be dangerous in there. I just think Adam will be way too sharp and I could possibly see Adam getting him out of there within five rounds.

"Of course it is a dangerous fight. Ohara can punch as well."

