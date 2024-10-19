Lewis Edmondson edges out Dan Azeez to win British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight titles

Lewis Edmondson defeated Dan Azeez to win the British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight titles.

It was a tight, closely contested bout that saw Edmondson pip Azeez by majority decision.

From the off Edmondson boxed on the backfoot, giving up ground but all the while making it hard for London's Azeez to reach him.

In the first round Azeez darted a straight backhand into the body and flew at Edmondson with a leaping left hook.

But the Southampton man picked out accurate single shots to frustrate Azeez.

For the first half of the fight Azeez struggled to get to grips with Edmondson. But he ramped up his aggression in the sixth round, perhaps spurred on by a left hook that Edmondson landed late after the bell to end the previous round.

Image: Azeez attacks the body

Azeez lunged in with a straight left, connecting with it even as Edmondson fired an uppercut in.

With his gloves low, Edmondson pawed at Azeez with his jab. But a solid cross from Azeez hit flush, sending up a spray of sweat.

Azeez sucked in a gulp of air at the start of the eighth round. He attacked the body before swinging for the head. He kept up that intensity, a long straight left catching Edmondson.

The Southampton fighter fired back, his right lancing down. Azeez, though, was giving him less space in which to operate.

In the eighth round Edmondson had a point deducted for hitting on the break. That prompted Azeez to pour forward, letting his hands go and Edmondson had to rapidly manoeuvre away.

Image: But Edmondson's mobility frustrates Azeez

Even though Edmondson was looking more ragged in the ninth round, he managed to sling in eye catching shots, hacking a long uppercut on to the point of Azeez's chin.

Azeez came out for the 10th round with purpose, pinging his cross in. He took Edmondson to the ropes and opened up on him.

Finding space, Edmondson angled his left into the body and Azeez backed off just for a moment. Edmondson scored with a neat combination to close out the session too.

Azeez pressed in, hacking wildly at Edmondson's body, but his opponent's footwork continued to cause him problems.

Even into the last round Edmondson boxed resolutely on the backfoot, looking confident at the final bell.

He celebrated rapturously when the majority decision, an 114-114 draw on one card and scored in his favour 114-113 and 115-112 on the other two, was announced.

"I don't know what to say. I'm over the moon," Edmondson said.

"Since I walked in the gym when I was 10 years old I've dreamed about nights like this.

"It's been a rocky road. I've had ups and downs but my team has stuck by me.

"I've dug deep, I've jumped in the deep end tonight with experienced veteran and we pulled it off."