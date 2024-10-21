Johnny Nelson: Dalton Smith and Harlem Eubank next for 'world-beater' Adam Azim after his career-best win?

Crunch clashes against Dalton Smith and Harlem Eubank should be next for potential "world-beater" Adam Azim, Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson says, adding the fights should be made soon.

Azim rose to the challenge of Ohara Davies on Saturday, putting the Londoner down twice as he won in style inside eight rounds at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The 22-year-old has a long-running rivalry with Smith, while he had been due to box Eubank earlier this year.

His bout with Eubank was potentially going to take place on June 15, but was postponed when Azim rolled his ankle when out running in what trainer Shane McGuigan explained was a "freak accident."

"These fights need to happen. He wants to make sure every fight means something. Get in there with Smith, get in there with Eubank. Get the fights on," Nelson said.

"This young man wants to be a world-beater. Right now these arguments with Eubank and Smith...get them out of the way.

"Look what he did with Ohara Davies. He put a world title contender in his place.

"These domestic match-ups...he needs to be light years away from it and stamp his authority."

Azim previously said he believes he can prove himself a world-level operator, with his eyes set on high-profile bouts with Eubank and Smith for 2025.

"It was my best performance. I had to be very switched on for him [Davies]," Azim told Sky Sports.

"For the whole 13 weeks I've been training hard. He's my friend, but he's very dangerous. He's a world title contender so I've got so much love for him.

"It's so sad whatever happened, but I've still got so much love for this guy.

"I want to fight Dalton Smith next year. I want to fight Harlem Eubank next year.

"But guess what? Davies is tougher than all these lot."

Dalton Smith: My fight vs Azim will definitely happen

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dalton Smith said: "I think it's [Smith vs Azim] always going to happen. It's in high demand. Obviously I asked for it this year. I'm ready for it. I've been ready for whenever. But it takes two to tango.

"When a fight's in high demand, it makes sense. We could get it on a big event.

"The fight's definitely going to happen."

