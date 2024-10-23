Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2: Live stream of launch press conference ahead of December 21 rematch

Tune in from 5pm to see the launch press conference to preview Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in Riyadh just before Christmas; warning: this live stream may contain language that some may find offensive
Wednesday 23 October 2024 16:55, UK
Follow our live stream of Wednesday's press conference featuring heavyweight rivals Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury as the countdown to December's eagerly-anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia truly begins.
The launch press conference will accelerate the build-up to the December 21 contest in Riyadh when Fury will bid to avenge his defeat from the original blockbuster fight in May.
Usyk emerged victorious via split decision when the rivals met to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and first in the four-belt era, although he has since relinquished his IBF belt.
Fury had seemingly been in control of the fight at the midway point when Usyk made a stunning breakthrough, a thrilling ninth round seeing the Ukrainian threaten to stop 'The Gypsy King', who received a standing count.
Usyk ultimately earned victory with scores of 115-112, 113-114, 114-113 in Saudi Arabia, confirming Fury's first professional career defeat.
Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Frank Warren, who promotes Fury alongside Top Rank, said of the fighter's intentions for the rematch: "His mentality is he's got to knock him out to win.
"So it's going to be exciting."