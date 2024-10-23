Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2: Live stream of launch press conference ahead of December 21 rematch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The launch press conference ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2, on December 21.

Wednesday's press conference featuring heavyweight rivals Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury as the countdown to December's eagerly-anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia truly begins.

The launch press conference will accelerate the build-up to the December 21 contest in Riyadh when Fury will bid to avenge his defeat from the original blockbuster fight in May.

Usyk emerged victorious via split decision when the rivals met to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and first in the four-belt era, although he has since relinquished his IBF belt.

Fury had seemingly been in control of the fight at the midway point when Usyk made a stunning breakthrough, a thrilling ninth round seeing the Ukrainian threaten to stop 'The Gypsy King', who received a standing count.

Tyson Fury's quick response when asked whether he was ready for the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk as he entered the press conference ahead of the fight.

Usyk ultimately earned victory with scores of 115-112, 113-114, 114-113 in Saudi Arabia, confirming Fury's first professional career defeat.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Frank Warren, who promotes Fury alongside Top Rank, said of the fighter's intentions for the rematch: "His mentality is he's got to knock him out to win.

"So it's going to be exciting."