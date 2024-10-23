Tyson Fury warns Oleksandr Usyk: 'I always end up knocking them out in the rematch'

Tyson Fury faced Oleksandr Usyk once again at the first press conference to launch their December 21 rematch for the unified world heavyweight championship.

Fury is known for his mastery of psychological tactics but it was Usyk who began the early mind games ahead of this second fight.

He marched down the centre of the Guildhall, an ornate venue in central London that hosted the event, his head newly shaved, wearing a dark suit, black gloves on and carrying a mysterious briefcase.

Later, once seated at the top table, he explained: "It's just character."

He cracked open the briefcase and plucked out a two large photos from the first fight, a bout he won to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion, and asked Fury to sign them.

Fury obliged and Usyk unfurled one of them, a large image of himself landing his left cross, the weapon that gave the Briton such trouble first time around, notably in a torrid ninth round.

Fury wouldn't dwell on that past result, and only focused on winning the upcoming contest.

"We've got to put that behind us, what happened in the fight," Fury said. "I have to be a little bit more focused and a little bit more smart to get the victory."

It's by no means the first time Fury has fought the same opponent twice. He came back from his controversial draw with Deontay Wilder, for instance, to halt the American in their second fight.

"I always end up knocking them out in the rematch. Whoever I've faced more than once, I've ended up knocking them out in the rematch," he warned the Ukrainian.

Usyk vacated one of his belts, the IBF championship, to continue his rivalry with Fury.

It means the Briton, if he can overcome Usyk, not only stands to win back the WBO, WBC and WBA titles, belts he has held in his two prior reigns as champion, but would also avenge the first defeat of his professional career.

Fury though remained philosophical. "I'm very happy that Usyk got the decision," he reflected. "That was meant to be and we're going to find out what's meant to be December 21.

"I believe it's my time this time. I believe that all things that happen, negative or positive, are lessons.

"What we know how to do best is going in there and knock the [stuffing] out of each other."

'A new physical style'

Even though Usyk won the first fight with Fury, the decision was split. Their second meeting could be a different type of contest. Serge Lapin, from the Ukrainian's team, is predicting "a new physical style" from him in this rematch.

His promoter Alex Krassyuk said: "We have the present and we are making the future in the present. After having been so fortunate to see the undisputed heavyweight championship between the two best athletes in the world … seeing them fight for the second time in a row is almost a miracle.

"Let the best man win. Again."

But Fury's team have faith in their fighter. "It was a magnificent fight," said promoter Frank Warren. "The next one I think is going to be every bit as good if not better.

"I believe in Tyson, I've believed in Tyson from day one and I believe he can go and do this in style."

Brad Jacobs, COO of co-promoters Top Rank, added: "Tyson Fury's at his best with his back to the wall."

Fury himself didn't feel the need though to issue a final message. "No" was his one word answer when offered the opportunity to do so.

While Usyk's final message was simply: "Yes."

He ended the press conference as mysteriously as he arrived. The mental battle between the two, it would seem, has already begun.