Anthony Joshua could wait for Tyson Fury fight, rather than go into immediate rematch with Daniel Dubois

Anthony Joshua remains “the biggest star in the heavyweight division,” according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, despite his devastating loss to Daniel Dubois in September.

With Dubois fighting next in February, Joshua is increasingly unlikely to be ready for an immediate rematch.

But Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn believes AJ won't be short of options, even after his crushing fifth-round knockout loss to Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

Regardless of that outcome, Hearn told Sky Sports: "As frustrating as it is to certain people in boxing, AJ is arguably still the biggest star in the heavyweight division, having just lost.

"That's the reality of the situation. He's going to be fine. He can walk into any fight."

Joshua would still like another fight with his most recent conqueror at some point.

"Personally he wants to fight Daniel Dubois," Hearn said. "Maybe we fight him in the summer, or maybe we see what happens on December 21 [when Tyson Fury rematches Oleksandr Usyk]."

While Dubois now holds the IBF heavyweight title, Fury will challenge Usyk for the WBC, WBO and WBA belts.

Hearn is convinced that a bout with Joshua's long-time rival Fury will be an option for AJ.

"I think Fury, win or lose, will want to fight AJ next and that's something we've got to decide," Hearn said.

Frank Warren, who co-promotes Fury, though has told Sky Sports: "He's got to establish some credibility, AJ, that's for sure.

"We had waited to give AJ his opportunity because he said he wanted the rematch but that's not transpired, that's not working out so we are where we are," Warren explained.

"I felt very strongly when we made the fight it was the perfect fight for Daniel and that's how it turned out to be. He'll feel even better going into a second fight after such a one-sided fight as it was.

"I can't see next time being any different to be quite honest, how I see the fight. I think he's got his number.

"I don't know what [Joshua's] options are. At the end of the day they'll decide that between them, him and his team, but the objective for any heavyweight is to fight for the world title."

