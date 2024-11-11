 Skip to content

Chris Billam-Smith vs Gilberto Ramirez world title unification live on Sky Sports this Saturday night

Chris Billam-Smith faces Gilberto Ramirez in a unification of the WBO and WBA cruiserweight world championships on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Mix from 5pm; Billam-Smith avenged his only career defeat when he beat Richard Riakaporhe at Selhurst Park in June

Monday 11 November 2024 15:08, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Chris Billam-Smith defended his WBO cruiserweight world title against Richard Riakporhe with a unanimous decision win at Selhurst Park

Chris Billam-Smith's world cruiserweight title unification fight with Gilberto Ramirez this Saturday is live on Sky Sports.

Britain's Billam-Smith, the WBO champion, takes on WBA titlist Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a hugely significant fight for the weight division, with live coverage from 5pm on Sky Sports Mix.

"Zurdo" Ramirez is a formidable opponent. He was the first Mexican to become a super-middleweight and cruiserweight world champion and is looking to take over the 200lb division.

He has only lost once in his career, to great light-heavyweight Dmitry Bivol.

But Billam-Smith is in a rich vein of form himself. Most recently he avenged his only previous loss in a successful world title defence against Richard Riakporhe.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Chris Billam-Smith relives his world title victory against Lawrence Okolie and shares the emotions he felt during the biggest night of his career

That was Billam-Smith's third consecutive victory in a world championship contest.

"It's an exciting unification fight against someone who has only been beaten by Bivol," Billam-Smith said.

Also See:

"It's a very hard test and it would be an honour for me to become unified champion."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Chris Billam-Smith's stoppage win over Mateusz Masternak to retain his world title

Ramirez said: "I'm excited to make this fight happen with Chris Billam-Smith. It's been a long time coming, and I'm looking forward to becoming the unified champion in this division.

"I've always said this was my division and I'm happy for the opportunity to showcase my skills at this level on a global stage in Riyadh.

"It's truly an honour to be a Mexican warrior and to showcase what true Mexican boxing is all about while bringing my culture to a global audience."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream brilliant TV Shows with NOW