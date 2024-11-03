Chantelle Cameron looks to force mandatory shot at the winner of the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch

Former undisputed world champion Chantelle Cameron will look to enforce a mandatory shot at the winner of the Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano rematch.

Cameron handed Taylor a first professional defeat, only to then lose a second fight with the Irish superstar.

The Englishwoman called for a deciding third fight but Taylor chose to rematch Amanda Serrano in America for the undisputed super-lightweight crown.

But after defending the WBC Interim belt at 140lbs with a wide decision win over Patricia Berghult on Saturday, Cameron should be mandated to fight for the full WBC world championship that Taylor holds.

"It'll get ordered," Cameron's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

"That's one of the paths [for Cameron]. I'm a big believer in whatever's there at the time - because boxing changes so quickly with results and so forth - that you take advantage what's at that moment in time.

"Her path that we're working on at the moment is to go for the full title obviously."

After beating Berghult, a previous Natasha Jonas opponent, Cameron told TNT: "I made a big statement there.

"I won't get a shot for a long time if they can avoid me. [New trainer Grant Smith] has reset me. There's a lot of things I've learned. He's tidied me up. I'm still making progress - I'm not the finished article. That's how I'll be champion again.

"I'm just hoping that I'll get the chance to fight for [the undisputed title] again. I need to sit down with my team. It's boxing and I may not get that opportunity again."

But she added: "There's other big fights out there."

Promoter Frank Warren thinks she is good enough to move up in weight to take on IBF welterweight champion Natasha Jonas or the WBO world titlist at 147lbs, Mikaela Mayer, saying: "I believe she could do that and if she wanted to do that we would back her."

