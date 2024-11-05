Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Lennox Lewis backing former heavyweight rival to impress against YouTube star

Lennox Lewis believes his long-time heavyweight rival Mike Tyson will be able to handle his return to the ring and leave Jake Paul “in trouble” when the pair clash later this month.

The 58-year-old faces Paul at Arlington's AT&T Stadium on November 15 in Texas, with the contest the former undisputed heavy world champion's first professional fight since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Tyson featured in an exhibition contest against Roy Jones Jr in 2020 but now takes on an opponent 31 years younger than him, with Lewis expecting the veteran to use experience to his advantage.

"It's hard to box when you're that old, moving around the ring, throwing punches, getting punches thrown at you, but I think he can handle it," Lewis told Sky Sports.

"I was thinking that Jake Paul was going to be in trouble, because Mike Tyson knows how to throw great body punches, great head shots. We just have to see if he's going to do them in the ring - I'm hoping that he'll do that."

Paul has won 10 out of his 11 previous fights, with his only loss coming in a split-decision defeat against Tommy Fury, although Lewis is predicting the YouTube star to face a tougher challenge in the eight-round contest.

"[I expect to see] Mike Tyson just kind of cutting off the ring and throwing body and head blows, when he can catch up to Jake Paul," Lewis added.

"I'm sure Jake Paul will be moving fast, moving around the ring. He's not going to want to stand there and get hit by Mike Tyson! I'll be there and it's going to be exciting."

Could Lewis join Tyson back in boxing?

Lewis retired from boxing in 2004 after his final fight against Vitali Klitschko the previous year, with the 59-year-old reluctant to follow Tyson in making a competitive comeback in the ring.

"There's always a tempt," Lewis said. "Being a boxer, everybody is always saying 'well, when are you going to go back in the ring'? I'm like, 'I've retired'.

"There's a moment a time and then you've got to leave it alone and go into something else and that's me."

Paul went from YouTube star to professional fighter as part of a new wave of "influencer boxers", with Lewis admitting he has mixed views on the fan base and level of interest their contests can generate.

"It's good and bad," Lewis admitted. "A lot of boxers that are out there training hard and working and trying to get a shot at the championship don't get a chance.

"All of a sudden, a YouTuber comes along and gets all the excitement, all the praise and the money. So, in that way, it's not fair."