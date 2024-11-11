Chris Billam-Smith vs Gilberto Ramirez: Barry McGuigan tips British boxer to become world cruiserweight No 1

Chris Billiam-Smith will "comprehensively" beat Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in their world title unification fight and then prove himself as the No 1 cruiserweight, says former world champion Barry McGuigan.

WBO champion Billam-Smith avenged his only previous professional defeat with a points win over Richard Riakporhe in June to set up a huge showdown with WBA title holder Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, with live coverage starting from 5pm on Sky Sports Mix.

Ramirez has racked up 46 victories on his record, including a points win over Arsen Goulamirian in March, which earned the WBA title with his only defeat being a unanimous decision loss to Bivol in 2022.

But McGuigan, whose son Shane trains Billam-Smith, believes the British world champion will deliver a dominant win over Ramirez and then topple Australian Jai Opetaia, who is recognised as the world's finest cruiserweight.

"I genuinely believe that he will beat Zurdo Ramirez comprehensively and I genuinely believe he will beat Jai Opetaia," McGuigan told Sky Sports.

"It's absolutely the right time for Chris to take the fight and he needs all the challenges. He's already won the title unexpectedly. He never won a national title as an amateur.

"He's won British, European and world titles. He's a very, very good athlete and a great fighter and he is getting better all the time. You know, there aren't many world champions that are improving, but he's certainly one of them and he's getting better all the time."

Billam-Smith, 34, has earned 20 victories - 13 by knock-out - and will defend his title for a third time since taking it from Lawrence Okolie in May 2023.

"We didn't call him 'The Gentleman' for nothing because he's genuinely a lovely human being and he's pushing the barriers all the time," added McGuigan. "Ramirez is not an easy fighter. He's come up from light heavyweight, he'll bring that speed with him. He's a southpaw. He throws volumes of punches, but Chris will be able to deal with that.

"There's no question about it. Chris is an amazing fighter at close range. He's really developed that just right up on top of you and he's also getting better at long range and he's getting better at boxing too. So he's improving all the time. He's 34 years old, but he's a young 34.

"I've learned over the years that age doesn't make the same impact the heavier you are. So he's almost a heavyweight. He's a heavyweight coming down to cruiserweight.

"Age doesn't matter. He's still a young guy, young at heart, young physically. He's so determined and so focused."

