Chris Billam-Smith warns Gilberto Ramirez is 'in for a shock' in Saturday's cruiserweight world title unification fight

Chris Billam-Smith has warned Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez that he is "in for a shock" in their cruiserweight world title unification fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

WBO champion Billam-Smith is set for a huge showdown with WBA title holder Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with live coverage starting from 5pm on Sky Sports Mix.

Ramirez has recorded 46 victories, including a points win over Arsen Goulamirian in March which earned the WBA title, while Billam-Smith has 20 wins and defends his belt for a third time since taking it from Lawrence Okolie last May.

Malik Scott, part of Ramirez's team, has branded the contest a "mismatch" with his fighter the favourite to win - but Billiam-Smith insists it won't be so straightforward.

"It's funny because they're in for such a shock," Billam-Smith told Sky Sports' Toe2Toe podcast. "Usually, I feel like it's my opponent that will be in for a shock whether that be Lawrence or Richard [Riakporhe] in previous fights. This time I feel Golden Boy, all the American media, his team and him will be very, very shocked."

Image: Chris Billam-Smith beat Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park in June

Billam-Smith added: "I like that, I lean into that and it's another thing to really look at and really bite down on. It's happened before.

"I've also been the favourite. I've experienced a lot now as a fighter. It's just drawing on any experience I've got in the situation that you're in and using it."

McGuigan: Zurdo knows how hard this fight is

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane McGuigan has urged his fighter Chris Billam-Smith to seize the moment as he looks to add the WBA cruiserweight world title to his collection when he takes on Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez in Saudi Arabia on Saturday

Billam-Smith's trainer Shane McGuigan believes Ramirez will be fearful of what could happen on Saturday night.

"It's great that they're looking past us as a team but you don't become a world champion and defend it without being something special," McGuigan told Sky Sports.

"He's risen to the occasion every single time. I think deep down, Zurdo knows how hard this fight's going to be. I think the members of Golden Boy like Oscar De La Hoya might just look at it like this could be a routine win.

"But people like Bernard Hopkins and Eric Gomez, those guys within the team, they're really on the ground when it comes to knowing their boxing. I think they've analysed it and thought, you know, this is a very, very hard fight, it's a 50-50 fight.

"Even though it's a joint promotion, it's effectively an away show. We're in neutral territory, but Golden Boy are the main faces on the canvas and I think it's important that we win it and win it well."