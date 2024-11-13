Chris Billam-Smith warns Gilberto Ramirez is 'in for a shock' in Saturday's cruiserweight world title unification fight

Watch Chris Billam-Smith take on Gilberto Ramirez in a unification of the WBO and WBA cruiserweight world championships on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Mix from 5pm; Ramirez has recorded 46 victories while Billam-Smith has 20 and defends his belt for a third time
Wednesday 13 November 2024 16:21, UK
Chris Billam-Smith has warned Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez that he is "in for a shock" in their cruiserweight world title unification fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
WBO champion Billam-Smith is set for a huge showdown with WBA title holder Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with live coverage starting from 5pm on Sky Sports Mix.
Ramirez has recorded 46 victories, including a points win over Arsen Goulamirian in March which earned the WBA title, while Billam-Smith has 20 wins and defends his belt for a third time since taking it from Lawrence Okolie last May.
Malik Scott, part of Ramirez's team, has branded the contest a "mismatch" with his fighter the favourite to win - but Billiam-Smith insists it won't be so straightforward.
"It's funny because they're in for such a shock," Billam-Smith told Sky Sports' Toe2Toe podcast. "Usually, I feel like it's my opponent that will be in for a shock whether that be Lawrence or Richard [Riakporhe] in previous fights. This time I feel Golden Boy, all the American media, his team and him will be very, very shocked."
Billam-Smith added: "I like that, I lean into that and it's another thing to really look at and really bite down on. It's happened before.
"I've also been the favourite. I've experienced a lot now as a fighter. It's just drawing on any experience I've got in the situation that you're in and using it."
Billam-Smith's trainer Shane McGuigan believes Ramirez will be fearful of what could happen on Saturday night.
"It's great that they're looking past us as a team but you don't become a world champion and defend it without being something special," McGuigan told Sky Sports.
"He's risen to the occasion every single time. I think deep down, Zurdo knows how hard this fight's going to be. I think the members of Golden Boy like Oscar De La Hoya might just look at it like this could be a routine win.
"But people like Bernard Hopkins and Eric Gomez, those guys within the team, they're really on the ground when it comes to knowing their boxing. I think they've analysed it and thought, you know, this is a very, very hard fight, it's a 50-50 fight.
"Even though it's a joint promotion, it's effectively an away show. We're in neutral territory, but Golden Boy are the main faces on the canvas and I think it's important that we win it and win it well."