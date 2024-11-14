Oleksandr Usyk 'considering' fighting winner of Chris Billam-Smith vs Gilberto Ramirez, claims Oscar De La Hoya

Oleksandr Usyk could be next in line for the winner of Chris Billam-Smith and Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez's cruiserweight world title unification fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

WBO champion Billam-Smith is set for a huge showdown with WBA title holder Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with live coverage starting from 5pm on Sky Sports Mix and former cruiserweight champion Usyk could lie in wait for whoever takes victory this weekend.

According to Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya, the Ukrainian superstar and reigning heavyweight world champion would consider moving back down a weight to face the winner.

"I heard through the grapevine that a special world champion in the heavyweight division is considering moving down to cruiserweight and fighting the winner, the winner of Saturday's fight," said De La Hoya during Thursday's press conference.

"So Oleksandr Usyk is considering coming down to cruiserweight and fighting the winner of Saturday night. That's how special this fight is!

"Billam-Smith is a tremendous, tremendous champion. He comes forward, he has great ability, great footwork. He's a world champion, he's confident, he's trained hard. This is the fight of his life.

"But now hearing the fact that Usyk will consider coming back down to cruiserweight and challenging the winner, there is an extra motivation for both guys to be on their game and to shine and to steal the show."

Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk has since spoken exclusively to Sky Sports over De La Hoya's claim about a switch back to cruiserweight.

"Our immediate horizon is Tyson Fury, then we decide," said Krassyuk. "Oscar tries his best to promote Zurdo. That is his job as the promoter."

Clash of cruiserweight titans awaits

Saturday's fight sees two men with just a single defeat on their resumés put it all on the line against each other.

Ramirez has recorded 46 victories, including a points win over Arsen Goulamirian in March which earned him the WBA title, while Billam-Smith has 20 wins and defends his belt for a third time since taking it from Lawrence Okolie last May.

The Englishman has been written off in some quarters heading into the fight, including by trainer Malik Scott - who is part of Ramirez's team and branded the contest a "mismatch" with his fighter the favourite to win - but Billam-Smith is confident he can upset the odds - just as he did on his last big fight live on Sky Sports earlier this year.

"These are the fights and the shows now which are taking over the global audience, and it's amazing to be headlining this night," said Billam-Smith.

"The last time out against Richard Riakporhe it was meant to be his night at Selhurst Park, just like this is meant to be Zurdo's - but unfortunately, I'm here to spoil the party again, and I'll be doing that Saturday night."

Despite his confidence that he will take the victory, Billam-Smith is full of respect for Ramirez, whose only career defeat in almost 50 professional fights came by decision against Dmitry Bivol in 2022.

"I followed Zurdo's career for many years, and it's a fantastic career," said Billam-Smith. "I knew he's a fighter's fighter who will take up any opportunity and take on any challenge, and you want those fighters in your division as champions when you're looking for those other belts.

"So I was really happy he won that fight [against Arsen Goulamirian] and we can get it on."

As for 'Zurdo', who admits he feels more comfortable cutting less weight since changing to fighting at cruiserweight, he wants to prove himself to any remaining doubters by walking away as the unified champion on Saturday night.

"I feel grateful to be here for this big opportunity," said Ramirez. "And I think it will be my night, and I will take this opportunity for myself and for [all of] Mexico.

"I want to prove [to] everyone this Saturday night that I'm ready to take the belt."