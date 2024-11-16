Mike Tyson has 'no regrets' about Jake Paul fight after 'almost dying' in June

Mike Tyson says he has "no regrets" about stepping into the ring "one last time" to face Jake Paul after admitting he "almost died" in June.

Tyson, 58, lost via unanimous decision to YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul after eight two-minute rounds in Texas, 19 years after his last professional fight, against Kevin McBride.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world appeared to leave the door open for future bouts when he spoke to the fight's broadcaster Netflix.

But he has since posted on X suggesting he will now retire after being able to perform in front of his family, while revealing just how ill he was this summer.

Tyson wrote: "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time.

"I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."

Paul paid tribute to Tyson post-fight, saying: "Mike Tyson, this is such an honour. He's the greatest to ever do it.

"He is an icon. It was an honour to fight him. He was exactly what I thought he would be."

