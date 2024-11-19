Daniel Dubois vs Jake Paul isn't going to happen, says cruiserweight contender Viddal Riley

After his bizarre contest with 58-year-old Mike Tyson, Youtuber Jake Paul prompted speculation that Daniel Dubois has called him out for an unlikely IBF heavyweight title fight; Viddal Riley said of Paul: "People are giving him so much fuel, they don't realise that's what keeps him going"
Tuesday 19 November 2024 18:04, UK
Jake Paul is not going to fight Daniel Dubois for a world heavyweight title, cruiserweight contender Viddal Riley tells Sky Sports.
With a social media post, Youtuber Paul has fuelled speculation that IBF world heavyweight champion Dubois called him out for a title fight.
Paul has just won a bizarre bout with 58-year-old Mike Tyson, which was sanctioned as a professional fight. But the Youtuber does not have a place in the IBF heavyweight rankings and the prospect of him challenging Dubois, even if he wanted to, is far-fetched.
"As long as we're breathing that isn't going to happen," Viddal Riley told Sky Sports.
"People just need to not give Jake so much fuel. People are giving him so much fuel, they don't realise that's what keeps him going. The best way to get rid of him is to isolate him."
Riley built his own following on social media when training Youtuber KSI, but is the English cruiserweight champion and was a high-level amateur boxer. He has known Dubois since they were eight years old and beat him in an amateur bout when they were teenagers.
"Everyone wants the attention, you see 65 million people tuned in to see [Paul] fight Mike Tyson, [they think] I could do 65 million views. I get it. But at the same time, we've all done what we've been doing for many years and made a living doing what we've been doing so you don't want to be letting his hype deter you and get you clout-chasing. It's unnecessary."
It's certainly unnecessary for Dubois, who knocked out former champion Anthony Joshua in a high-profile title clash at Wembley Stadium.
"This guy's fighting in front of 90,000 at Wembley, he's achieving the greatest level of what you can in the traditional game. It's all about a little attention though," Riley said.
"You don't take people's moves to heart or too serious because you understand that they're just trying to get a bit of airtime."
He is inspired by Dubois' accomplishments. "People were saying he was a quitter," Riley reflected.
"He's just shown perseverance. He's just shown that dog people didn't think he had in him, he has. It's a proud moment for him and for me to see it from that early on. You've just got to think: 'Now my turn.'
"I need this. I can do this. I'm more than capable of doing this. Proud to see him do it and it's nothing that I can't achieve myself."
Riley returns to action on December 14, live on Sky Sports. "I haven't been in the ring since March, after breaking three ribs I had to take some time out, recover," he explained.
"The division's changed a lot. I didn't get a chance to build momentum off my biggest win professionally so far. We want to have a big 2025.
"We want major titles. If the major titles crossover with grudge matches, then I'm here for it. We want to pick up the British title, the Commonwealth title, those are the main priorities."
He could renew his rivalry with Isaac Chamberlain. "I think that's a fight people will still want to see," Riley said. "A fight with Isaac, it aligns, it makes sense. If that can get over the line, the people will definitely be in for a treat. Making it official and being able to top up on the back and forths we've already had, I think is a big fight."
He wants to continue building his ranking and ultimately fight for a world championship himself.
"For me, my mission is to become world champion, get that world title," Riley said, "and if Jake is still lurking around, I'll offer him a defence."
Watch Viddal Riley's return to action on the Natasha Jonas vs Ivana Habazin bill on December 14 live on Sky Sports