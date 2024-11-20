Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price target 2025 world title unification showdown - 'It's a great British fight'

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price are targeting a major unification showdown in 2025.

The rival world champions will be in action, live on Sky Sports, in separate fights at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre on December 14.

Price will be making her first defence of the WBA welterweight championship against Bexcy Mateus, while IBF titlist Jonas is looking to become a unified champion in her second weight class against WBC belt-holder Ivana Habazin.

Jonas and Price will then look to fight each other next year.

"One hundred per cent. I've got respect for Tasha but it's a great fight, it's a great British fight, one of the best fights out there," Price told Sky Sports News.

"I believe in myself. I believe I can become undisputed in that division. It's a massive fight and I'm excited. I believe in myself and I believe I get that win as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the IBF welterweight title clash between Jonas and Mikaela Mayer in Liverpool

Jonas replied: "The only thing I can say is we'll see and that's it. She's got one of the belts I've never had which is the WBA, I want to take that home with me. So we'll see."

Price has only had seven professional fights but wants ultimately to unify the welterweight division. In Mateus she is taking on an unbeaten opponent, who has finished six of her seven victories inside the distance.

"When I turned over as Olympic champion I wanted to move fast and I wanted to be in with the best," the Welsh star said.

"I think I've proven to myself and everyone else that I can compete with the best."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price claimed the WBA welterweight world title with a dominant win over Jessica McCaskill

Jonas is at an advanced stage of her own career, but remains full of ambition herself. Since an exciting world title fight in January, when she edged out America's Mikaela Mayer, Jonas has been waiting to box again.

Against Habazin she gets the chance to win another of the world title belts at 147lbs.

"I'm very motivated. It's been a long time sitting on the sidelines watching everyone else box. I'm just glad to be back out and boxing in my home city," she said.

"There's no place like home, I love bringing big-time boxing back to Liverpool.

"When you get to this level, everyone's difficult. There's no easy nights. I'm expecting a tough fight. That's what I've trained for."

Riley returns on December 14 card

Viddal Riley has been out of action since breaking his ribs in March. But he also returns on the December 14 card, and then Riley will be looking for bigger fights next year, aiming for a bout with his London rival Isaac Chamberlain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cruiserweight contender Viddal Riley says a potential match-up against fellow Brit Isaac Chamberlain is 'overdue'

"I think that's a fight people will still want to see," Riley told Sky Sports.

"A fight with Isaac, it aligns, it makes sense. If that can get over the line, the people will definitely be in for a treat. Making it official and being able to top up on the back and forths we've already had, I think is a big fight.

"We want to have a big 2025. We're looking to launch 2025.

"We want major titles. If the major titles cross over with grudge matches, then I'm here for it. We want to pick up the British title, the Commonwealth title, those are the main priorities."

Watch Jonas vs Habazin and Price vs Mateus live on Sky Sports on December 14