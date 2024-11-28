Tyson Fury could be farewell fight for Anthony Joshua? ‘If he got beat, without doubt,' says Barry Hearn
Anthony Joshua suffered a punishing loss to Daniel Dubois in September; Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch on December 21; Barry Hearn says if Fury and AJ eventually fight each other, it will be the biggest British fight ever but if AJ loses, it could prompt retirement
Thursday 28 November 2024 14:49, UK
Anthony Joshua could wave goodbye to the sport after a long-awaited British heavyweight battle with Tyson Fury, says Barry Hearn.
The 36-year-old former world champion has opted not to take an immediate rematch with Daniel Dubois following his shock fifth round knockout defeat at Wembley in September.
But Joshua is expected to target a fight with Fury next year, regardless of whether his British rival wins or loses a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on December 21.
- Dillian Whyte: Anthony Joshua has still got a lot left in the tank
- Listen to the latest episode of the Toe2Toe podcast
- Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
Hearn, president of Matchroom Sport, who promote Joshua, believes that Joshua and Fury both could be tempted to retire after they finally share the ring, preferably in two lucrative fights.
Asked if Fury could be a 'farewell fight' for Joshua, Hearn told Sky Sports: "If he got beat, without a doubt.
Trending
- Chelsea not given penalty after VAR check at Heidenheim LIVE!
- Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt: Martinez in contention to return
- Liverpool contract update: Is Salah staying?
- Real Madrid team bus involved in accident after Liverpool defeat
- Tottenham vs Roma preview: We'll cope with 'shock' Vicario injury - Ange
- NFL Thanksgiving LIVE! Lions in control vs Bears on Turkey Day
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Will Chelsea sell Nkunku in January?
- Nwaneri: Inside the rise of Arsenal's star-in-waiting
- Nice vs Rangers preview: 'We're here to win, not holiday!' - Clement
- 'He should start in comedy!' - Norris dismisses Verstappen title claim
"What I don't know the answer to is [what happens] if he beat Tyson Fury.
"If it came about, because it is so humongous and we do have a responsibility to British fans as well, my own personal feeling and it is not going to make the decision for Joshua, is that should be two fights.
"It should be one in Riyadh, one in Wembley and then both can sit down and say 'do you fancy any more or have we made enough'.
"I don't know what will happen because these are warriors, they are not normal people.
"Their burning desire is to be champion, both of them, but our burning desire is to supply fights that the British public want to see and there is no fight bigger.
"Irrespective of belts, there is no fight bigger than Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua."
Dubois is set to defend his IBF title next against Joseph Parker in February instead of Joshua after Fury and Usyk fight for the WBC, WBA and WBO belts.
But at this stage of his career, Joshua is targeting a legacy fight against Fury rather than another world title reign.
Barry Hearn added: "Now we have the interesting situation of saying what happens next? We have these scenarios with characters and it is a complete soap opera heavyweight boxing.
"You have got characters and narrative at every stage. Tyson Fury, whether you love him or hate him, he is a great fighter, huge personality.
"You have got Oleksandr Usyk who is fighting for his country then coming up you have got Dubois.
"Dubois is taking on Parker. Parker is a very, very undervalued asset. He is a good, good fighter and on his day, he could give Dubois a beating.
"But does Dubois hit him? And if he hits him as hard as AJ, no one is going to stand up.
"So then you have people like Anthony Joshua in the background saying 'I am going to make a decision on my career'.
"It is a pivotal point in his life. He has made a huge amount of money but he is coming up for 36.
"It is a tough loss to take on. As the warrior that he is, he will want to avenge that loss but he also doesn't want to finish his career until he has shared a ring with Tyson Fury because we have been talking about it for 10 years."