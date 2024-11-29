Callum Simpson and Caroline Dubois to defend titles in Sheffield on January 11 live on Sky Sports

Callum Simpson and Caroline Dubois will defend their titles in a thrilling start to next year's boxing schedule in Sheffield on January 11, live on Sky Sports.

Simpson will defend his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Steed Woodall, while Dubois faces Jessica Camara in a bout for the WBC Interim lightweight belt.

The undefeated Simpson will be looking to forge his own legacy at the Canon Medical Arena, having put his hometown of Barnsley on the boxing map with a dominant display to capture the titles in August.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight title fight between Zak Chelli and Callum Simpson

Simpson proved his pulling power and boxing prowess by dethroning reigning champion Zak Chelli via a unanimous points decision in front of a sold-out crowd at Oakwell Stadium, and now makes the first defence of his belts against Birmingham's Woodall.

"Winning the belts in Barnsley was a dream come true," Simpson said. "It's a moment I'll never forget - hearing the crowd roar and seeing so many familiar faces made it extra special.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Simpson reflects on his emotional win over Zak Chelli for the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles in front of his home fans at Oakwell Stadium

"Defending my titles in Sheffield is a great opportunity to bring even more people along for the ride and show them what I'm about. Yorkshire has such a proud boxing history. I want to do the county proud and add to that legacy."

Woodall, the 30-year-old known as 'The Stallion', will be full of confidence after a career-best win over the previously unbeaten Lerrone Richards in June.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Callum is young and eager to impress," Woodall said. "I will use this to my advantage. He's ticked all the boxes so far, but his chin and resilience hasn't been tested. I expect fireworks in this fight!

“This type of fight has been a long time coming for me and is one I will relish. This win means everything to me and providing a better life for my daughter. Styles make fights and I don’t have to go looking for Callum as he will meet me in the middle, which is exactly the type of fight I excel in."

Dubois faces Camara test in Sheffield

Dubois takes on Canada's former world title challenger Camara, her first fight since dropping and defeating Maira Moneo to claim the WBC Interim lightweight title in August.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois' promoter Ben Shalom believes his fighter should be able to fight for the WBC lightweight title, with Katie Taylor having not fought in the division since 2022

The 23-year-old, considered by many as the No 1 prospect in women's boxing to challenge Katie Taylor's throne, is targeting an all-British unification clash with current WBO lightweight champion Terri Harper.

Dubois must first get past former super-lightweight world title challenger Camara, the highly-ranked Canadian, who will be looking to derail the young Londoner's promising career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Caroline Dubois' clash with Maira Moneo from Oakwell, Barnsley

"Caroline has a big future ahead of her," BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said. "She has her sights set on world titles and unifications but will need to be at her best to overcome an experienced, world-level operator like Camara.

"What a start to the year. Two of the country's brightest stars back in action for an unmissable night of boxing in Sheffield. Yorkshire has always been a hotbed for boxing talent."

Sign up now for access to presale tickets and exclusive discounts at BOXXER.com.