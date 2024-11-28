Conor Benn suspension lifted: What happened, when will he fight in the UK and could Chris Eubank Jr be next?

Conor Benn has moved another step closer to fighting again on British soil after UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the British Board of Boxing Control (BBBoC) elected not to appeal his suspension being lifted.

Benn was originally under a provisional suspension after failing two voluntary drug tests ahead of a scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022, which was cancelled after he tested positive for banned substance clomifene.

His licence was removed by the BBBoC and although his suspension was lifted by the National Anti-Doping Panel [NADP] in July 2023, it was subsequently reinstated following a successful appeal by the BBBoC and UKAD.

The NADP reversed that decision earlier this month, saying it was "not comfortably satisfied" that the 28-year-old had committed a doping offence, with both the BBBoC and UKAD now confirming they have elected against appealing.

A UKAD spokesperson said: "UKAD has completed its review of the decision of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) dated November 6 2024, concerning professional boxer Mr Conor Benn.

"Following the expiry of UKAD's appeal deadline yesterday, we can confirm that UKAD has decided not to file an appeal with the National Anti-Doping Panel."

A statement from the BBBoC added: "The British Boxing Board of Control can confirm that it will not be appealing the decision of the NADP."

Who was involved in Benn's suspension?

UKAD are recognised as one of the world's leading anti-doping agencies, not just with their administration and efficiency, but their attention to detail, rules and expertise.

Any doping violation - whether male or female, or from football or boxing - is approached dispassionately. It is not about individuals but a process.

While UKAD were the initial body to suspend Conor Benn, there is a formal process of appeal which can involve independent oversight. In the case of Benn, that was a National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).

What happened next?

NADP concluded on November 6 that they were "not comfortably satisfied" that UKAD had proved Benn had committed an anti-doping violation.

UKAD had a legal right of appeal against the NADP but, following three weeks of studying that NADP conclusion, have decided not to pursue any further appeal.

That draws a line under any investigations or appeals with the UK authorities.

How has Benn reacted to the process?

Benn has always pleaded innocence and said earlier this month: "This past 24 months has unquestionably been the toughest fight of my life. A rollercoaster period within which the WBC had already decided that I was innocent, and the NADP decided in the first instance that there was no case to answer and I was free to fight.

"As someone who is so passionate about boxing and an advocate for clean sport, I hope now I have been cleared it can be understood why I have maintained my innocence so strongly throughout.

"As a man of God I bear no ill will toward UKAD or the British Boxing Board of Control, we have a shared ambition of a clean sport and I look forward to reconciling with the board and moving forward together.

"I would like to thank my fans that have stood by me, your support has never and will never go unnoticed, and of course my friends and family, all of whom have displayed an unwavering belief in me. Only with the strength of this support have I made it through."

Does that mean Benn is now completely free?

Although that's the end of the matter as far as the UK process is concerned, WADA - as the global anti-doping body - does have the legal right to appeal against the NADP finding and they have an extended timeframe to do so.

A UKAD spokesperson added: "As with all anti-doping cases and in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has a separate right of appeal and an extended deadline to file any appeal."

While that right for WADA exists and is still possible, it would be surprising given the status of UKAD and a NADP. In accordance with Article 13.7.1(b) of the UK Anti-Doping Rules, WADA has a separate right of appeal - 21 days from the last day on which any other party could have appealed.

Why has this taken so long?

In anti-doping terms, you can argue this has not taken long!

It is a complicated process which practically takes time - from the collection and testing of samples and the communication to Benn of the results, through to the legal and appeal process, it is often lengthy regardless of the athlete involved.

It takes place away from public knowledge due to the underlying legal process which allows and prefers anonymity. Any matter involving a legal process takes time and for sport, anti-doping integrity sits within a clear, rigid legal process.

Where and when could Benn resume his career?

Benn and his team can resume immediately in terms of training and preparation. In terms of physically taking part in a bout, it would require Benn to receive the required licences to box.

To fight in the UK requires a licence to be granted by the BBBofC, while Benn can also push for licences from other Boards of Control within other territories.

Benn is now set to be free to resume his fighting career in the UK, having last fought on British soil in April 2022.

Who could Benn fight next?

Benn's likely target is a February showdown with Chris Eubank Jr, the son of his father Nigel Benn's great rival Chris Eubank, with BOXXER's Ben Shalom confident that fight could be made in the UK.

"In my opinion, it's one of the biggest British domestic fights in history," Benn told Sky Sports. "I don't think two fathers and two sons have ever fought [like this]. It's about history. It's about legacy.

"It's the fight the public want. It's been two years and I don't think it's slipped from people's minds, for good or bad, over the past two years."

Talks are ongoing over that potential middleweight clash, while challenging Mario Barrios for the WBC world championship at 147lbs is another possibility for Benn in the New Year.

