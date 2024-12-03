Adam Azim to fight Sergey Lipinets on February 1 live on Sky Sports | 'I'll show I belong at world level'

Adam Azim will take on Sergey Lipinets at the OVO Arena Wembley on February 1, live on Sky Sports.

Fast rising super-lightweight star Azim is ready to move to a new level as he faces a former world champion in Lipinets.

Azim's last fight was an emphatic stoppage win over Ohara Davies in October at the Copper Box Arena. The undefeated 22-year-old looked at his best as he dictated the action and dominated Davies from the opening bell, dropping the Londoner in the fifth round before ending the fight in spectacular fashion in the eighth.

Having previously won and defended the European title in rapid time with victories over Franck Petitjean and Enock Poulsen, Azim steps up to world level as he aims to prove he is ready to take on the best in the division.

Lipinets is the former IBF super-lightweight world champion. The Kazakhstan-born fighter captured the IBF belt with a unanimous points win over Akihiro Kondo at the Brooklyn Center in 2017.

The 35-year-old has since established himself as one of the top contenders across the super-lightweight and welterweight divisions with victories over former world champions Lamont Peterson and Omar Figueroa Jr.

Lipinets' last bout was a fight of the year contender against Azim's countryman and former gym-mate Robbie Davies Jr. Lipinets scored a unanimous points win over the British boxer in a 10-round thriller, showcasing his power by sending Davies Jr to the canvas once in the fifth round and twice in the eighth.

Azim said: "This fight is another step up for me. I'm looking forward to sharing the ring with a great fighter like Sergey Lipinets. He is a former world champion. He has fought some of the biggest names out there.

"I have a lot of respect for him and what he's achieved in the sport, but it's my time now. This is a chance for me to show that I belong at world level and that I'm ready to face the best.

"Lipinets has had a great career but on February 1 he's standing in my way. This is the next step of my journey and nothing is going to stop me from achieving my dreams."

Lipinets said: "I'm glad that Adam has accepted this fight. A lot of top fighters have refused to face me. I've never turned down a fight and this one is make or break for me.

"Adam is young and strong but he doesn't have my experience. I've seen it all. May the best man win."

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: "This is a big step up for Adam and a risky fight for him to be taking at this stage of his career. At just 22 years of age and in his 13th fight, he's going up against a former world champion.

"Sergey Lipinets is a dangerous fighter. There's no question about that. He's an established, world-level boxer with devastating punching power.

"But Adam is a special talent. What we've seen from him in the ring and what he is showing in the gym, tells us he's ready. This is a massive opportunity for him.

"It doesn't get much bigger than this. Headlining an iconic venue, live on Sky Sports, he has the chance to announce himself onto the world stage."

