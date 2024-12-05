Conor Benn 'deserves' to fight for world title, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman

Conor Benn is in position to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight world title.

The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn has been prevented from boxing in the UK since failing two drug tests in 2022.

Last month the independent National Anti-Doping Panel lifted Benn's provisional suspension, saying it was "not comfortably satisfied" that UKAD had proved the 28-year-old had committed a doping offence.

UKAD and the British Board of Boxing Control elected not to appeal his suspension being lifted.

Ranked at No 2 in the WBC's list of welterweight contenders, if Benn does not secure a grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr, he will pursue a shot at the WBC champion Barrios.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Benn invaded the ring after Eubank Jr's impressive victory over Kamil Szeremeta and vowed to stop him within three rounds!

The WBC would support that fight.

Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC president, told Sky Sports: "I have had communications with him, we have been very open and he deserves to be fighting for the world title and I hope he does so soon.

"He has been on the waiting list for a long time. We have kept him on the correct ranking.

"We have been very clear and precise. Conor Benn had a process under the [WBC's] Clean Boxing Programme in which he was completely freed and pronounced not guilty.

"We did a very extensive analysis with very important experts on the case and we provided the ruling."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr had some choice words for Benn after the pair clashed at the fighters' hotel

Previously Benn told Sky Sports: "Hopefully we can make the Barrios fight, if it isn't Eubank next. Fight Barrios for the WBC world title February, March. I'm just excited to be back.

"I'm here now. I've remained in the gym, I've stayed working. I'm excited to give the British public the fights they want. Whether that's a world title, whether that's big domestic clashes, I'm a fighter through and through and I've proven that in the last two years, how much of a fighter I am.

"I've shown more dedication and grit and discipline in the past two years than I have done my whole career."