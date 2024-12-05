Manny Pacquiao: Eight-weight world champion to be inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

Eight-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao has been elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Pacquiao retired from the sport in 2021 after recording 62 wins - including 39 via knockout - eight losses and two draws in a 72-fight career that began in 1995.

The Filipino is the only boxer in history to win world titles in eight divisions, ranging from flyweight to super-welterweight.

Pacquiao secured notable wins over fighters including Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley and Oscar De La Hoya.

Image: Pacquiao won 62 of his 72 fights, including 39 via knockout

The 45-year-old was a senator of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, while he became the first person from his country to appear on a postage stamp and was also featured in Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people in 2009.

Pacquiao said: "I am so happy that I have been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame. This certainly is a wonderful Christmas gift.

"Throughout my career, as a professional fighter and a public servant, it has been my goal to bring honour to my country, The Philippines, and my fellow Filipinos around the world.

"Today, I am humbled knowing that in June, I will receive boxing's highest honour, joining our national hero, Flash Elorde, as well as my trainer and friend Freddie Roach."

Pacquiao is the fourth Filipino Hall of Famer, after Elorde, Pancho Villa and Lope 'Papa' Sarreal.