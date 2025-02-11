Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Ricky Hatton-trained Chloe Watson added to historic all-female card at Royal Albert Hall

Chloe Watson will defend her European flyweight title against Jasmina Zapotoczna on the historic all-female boxing card at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Watson, who is trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton, is the final addition to the event, which is headlined by the welterweight world title unification clash between British rivals Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price.

Watson captured the European flyweight crown with a unanimous points win over Justine Lallemand in December 2023.

The 24-year-old was scheduled to make the first defence of her belt against Zapotoczna in September 2024, but a shoulder injury forced the fight to be postponed.

Watson said: "I think Jasmina is a good fighter, but it's a very dangerous time to be fighting me and I'll be looking to put on my best performance yet come March 7 and what a platform and show to do it on."

The Birkenhead fighter is looking forward to featuring on the undercard of fellow Merseyside boxer Jonas, who inspired Watson to start boxing when visiting her school after the London 2012 Olympics.

She added: "It's great to be on the same card as Tasha Jonas who was a massive role model for me growing up, coming from the same area and high school, she's always been a big inspiration to me."

Zapotoczna earned her shot at Watson's European title with an impressive victory over the previously-unbeaten Maisey Rose Courtney in July 2024.

Born in Poland but based in Wakefield and fighting under the British flag, the 30-year-old will be looking to upset another top prospect following her unanimous-decision win over Courtney.

Zapotoczna said: "I'm honoured to be part of such a historic boxing event and I can't wait to step into the ring with Chloe.

"Chloe is the perfect opponent for a European title fight and I know this will be an extremely competitive battle. But that's exactly what I expect - from myself and from a true championship fight. I'm ready to give it everything and deliver a performance to remember."

Also confirmed on Wednesday was Francesca Hennessy's opponent, with the 20-year-old taking on Bolivia's Carla Camila Campos Gonzales.

Already confirmed along with the headline bout is Caroline Dubois' world lightweight title defence against top WBC contender Bo Mi Re Shin, an exciting all-British featherweight showdown between Karriss Artingstall and Raven Chapman and the professional debut of Olympic history-maker Cindy Ngamba against reigning European champion Kirstie Bavington.

