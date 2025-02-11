Daniel Dubois ready for Oleksandr Usyk now: 'We've all got to grow up some time!'

Daniel Dubois believes that now he has the beating of Oleksandr Usyk.

Dubois challenged Usyk for the unified heavyweight championship in 2023. Ultimately he was counted out in the ninth round but he had put Usyk under pressure.

Subsequently Dubois went on to become an IBF Interim titlist, then their full world champion before handing Anthony Joshua a heavy knockout defeat.

The Londoner is convinced that he has developed as a fighter and wants the chance to avenge his loss to Usyk.

"I'm just getting better, improving. They say when you win a world title you improve. So I feel like that's what's happening with me. I'm ready to show what I can do again and conquer whoever they put in front of me," Dubois told Sky Sports News.

"I've got to be even better than I was against AJ. That was just what it was at the time. A special moment but I need to be even better than I was."

He believes he now has the ingredients required to win a second fight with Usyk.

"We've all got to grow up sometime," he said. "Run it back.

"My next fight I'm working towards, I'm ready for it now."

First he must defeat his next challenger, New Zealand's in-form Joseph Parker.

They fight on a February 22 Riyadh Season event, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Dubois is adamant that he will not allow Parker to derail him.

"I'm still hungry for more success, more belts. So in my mind [it's] still the same mentality. I'm still the same old dog," the Briton warned. "Bring them all on.

"All I know is I'm ready to fight and I'm ready to go," he continued. "Doing this training day in day out. It's time to release it on him.

"I'm going to display all the skills I picked up along the way throughout my amateur career and my pro career. However long it lasts that's more skills I'll get to show. I'm just looking forward to it. Whatever round, whatever time it happens, it happens. We're not looking for anything. I'm going out there to put on a proper display of boxing.

"Still the kingslayer. I'm the man that beat the man. Bring them on."

