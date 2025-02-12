Joseph Parker's warning for 'distracted' Daniel Dubois: 'It'll show on fight night'

Joseph Parker has warned Daniel Dubois against looking past him to a potential undisputed heavyweight title clash with Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

New Zealand's Parker challenges Dubois for the IBF heavyweight world championship on February 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Briton confronted Usyk after the latter's repeat victory over Tyson Fury in December as Dubois demanded the chance to avenge his 2023 loss to the Ukrainian.

"They're looking at other fights in future but they have to get through this one first. I have trained the house down. If he is distracted, so be it and it'll show on fight night," Parker told Sky Sports News.

"I believe that all these things in boxing that happen are just part of boxing. I know not just him but his team as well are smart enough to know that it's a challenging fight that they have in front of them. The pure focus for them, I'm sure, is the fight in front of him now."

Parker has previously claimed that he believes he can force Dubois to quit in their fight.

"I do stand by that, however he has shown the ability to go through hard times in the recent fights he's had. But if times do get hard can he still maintain that ability or does he revert back to type?" the former WBO world champion said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what he's going to bring but I know what I bring. I'm going to bring speed, power, accuracy and movement and I'm very confident in what I can do in the ring."

That confidence stems in part from his recent run of impressive victories, which includes wins over Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder.

"With Zhang and Wilder, they're good fighters but Dubois throws way more punches. He comes forward with a lot more pressure and he throws punches in bunches. I'm prepared for that version of what he's going to bring," Parker said.

"I do believe I'm a better boxer. But he has shown grit, he has shown toughness. He does the basics very well. But I do believe [in] my boxing IQ, my toughness as well, I've got a good chin.

"I've been waiting for this opportunity, been waiting for this chance and been waiting for a big fight. So this is my time now to go out there and show everyone what I've been doing while I've been waiting for a fight and it's my chance to be two-time world champion.

"I'm taking it with both hands. I'm very excited for this opportunity. I know Daniel Dubois is going to come ready but I am as well."

