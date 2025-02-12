Oleksandr Usyk reveals he has just two fights left in his career & wants Daniel Dubois-Joseph Parker winner next

Oleksandr Usyk expects to have only two more fights in his career and wants to box the winner of Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker next.

Usyk remains an unbeaten world champion after going undisputed at both heavyweight and cruiserweight.

The Ukrainian beat Tyson Fury to win all four of the major heavyweight titles last May. He vacated the IBF belt but retained the unified WBC, WBA and WBO championships with his repeat victory over Fury.

Britain's Dubois picked up the IBF title and puts that belt on the line against Parker on February 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The winner of that fight could box Usyk later this year for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

"I will fight who will win, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem," Usyk told Sky Sports.

But the Ukrainian, at 38 years old, expects to retire from boxing in the next two years and is likely to fight only once more after his next fight.

"I think two years, one and a half [left in boxing]," he said. "I feel great myself. I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more. Just two."

Dubois targeting Usyk

Dubois challenged Usyk for the unified heavyweight championship in 2023. Ultimately he was counted out in the ninth round but he had put Usyk under pressure at time in their fight.

The Londoner is convinced that he has developed as a fighter and wants the chance to avenge his loss to Usyk.

"I'm just getting better, improving. They say when you win a world title you improve. So I feel like that's what's happening with me. I'm ready to show what I can do again and conquer whoever they put in front of me," Dubois told Sky Sports News.

"We've all got to grow up sometime," he added. "Run it back.

"My next fight I'm working towards [is Usyk after Parker], I'm ready for it now."

