Abdullah Mason could be the most exciting prospect in US boxing: 'I still don’t know how much power I have'

Abdullah Mason might just be the most exciting prospect in American boxing.

The lightweight from Cleveland, a southpaw, is only 20-years-old. But he turned professional with promotional powerhouse Top Rank when he was just 17.

He has already amassed a 16-0 record. His knockout ratio is over 87 per cent and he has no doubt that he is the most exciting prospect in the US.

"One-hundred percent, for sure," he tells Sky Sports with a smile.

His last bout was a wild thriller, over inside two rounds after quite possibly the most exciting round of 2024.

Against all expectations, Yohan Vasquez put Mason down in their first round.

"It was shocking to me," Mason said. "OK, the ref is counting for me right now!

"It was a crazy fight. Everything kind of sped up at that moment but I was focused."

He rose and put Vasquez down with a brilliant uppercut. But then Mason let the same shot through yet again and pitched over a second time himself.

Mason returned fire viciously in the second round and took Vasquez out with a tremendous body shot.

It was spectacular to watch.

"I felt like I was prepared for that. I got the job done in the second round. I felt like I did exceptional," Mason reflected. "It's something that I got past and I did great.

"I would say it was an experience. I wasn't physically hurt but it's boxing. Anything happens in boxing. You see where it's put me. The excitement level has shot through.

"[The crowd] jumped up when he caught me. They jumped again when I caught him. They jumped up again the next time when I stopped him. The whole crowd was going nuts.

"We're here for the excitement of boxing and to make sure we're getting the job done.

"Being one of the top prospects, it's a necessity to have those tests and good fights," he added. "That last fight was a crazy test and I got past that as well. We on to the next."

In that moment, Mason, for once, was on the receiving end of a knockdown. But he's no stranger to smashing his opponents down and out.

"I could tell I always had power but I didn't know how much power I had. Even now I still don't know how much power I have. I've probably got more than I think I do. You never know," he said.

As a teenage pro he cut his teeth fighting and beating men. "It was a little challenging at the beginning but that's what the matchmakers are for," Mason said.

"They put the right opponents in front of you, so you can get the job done and you grow. They give you a test, you get past them and work your way to a world championship.

"They've put some great opponents in front of me but that lets you know the level where I'm at.

"I feel like I'm prepared to go in there with anybody they put in front of me."

His next test will be against Manuel Jaimes on the undercard of the Denys Berinchyk-Keyshawn Davis WBO lightweight world title clash on February 15, live on Sky Sports.

"A great opponent and we're going to do the same thing," Mason said. "That's the goal - to stay focused, to stay on top of my game."

Mason intends to move up to world level in rapid time.

He wants "anybody who's creeping up on a world title or anybody that has a world title, that's where I'm looking to be".

"So I'm working my way up. I'm excited that I'm ranked no 15 in the WBC now," Mason said. "I'm coming up quick. I'll be ready for a title as soon as the opportunity presents itself. Whoever's up there, that's who I want.

"If things go how I want it, then the end of the year I'll be looking for a world championship."

