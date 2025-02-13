Joe Gallagher: Elite boxing trainer discusses cancer diagnosis as he prepares fighters for key bouts

One of Britain's leading boxing coaches Joe Gallagher has been diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer; "I didn't have any major symptoms, so if you feel something isn't right, no matter how small, please don't put it off - please go and get checked," Gallagher said

The 56-year-old found out in November and is going through chemotherapy treatment.

Gallagher has been an enduring influence on British boxing for many years, coaching a roster of champions which, as well as Natasha Jonas, has included Scott Quigg, Anthony Crolla, the Smith brothers, Matthew Macklin and more.

Image: Gallagher with unified world champion Natasha Jonas

Speaking about his diagnosis, Gallagher said: "It's been a lot to take in over these past few months. I just wanted to carry on as normal as possible while I tried to process things

"I would like to say no matter how busy life gets, your health should always come first. We can overlook things and put things off because we're always so 'busy', but ultimately there's nothing more important than your health. I didn't have any major symptoms, so if you feel something isn't right, no matter how small, please don't put it off - please go and get checked, as it could save your life.

"I want to thank my family, friends, my fighters and the people I've been able to confide in so far on this journey, their support has been incredible."

Image: Gallagher took Lawrence Okolie to a WBC title win last year

He will still corner his fighter Mohammed Alakel on the big February 22 bill in Riyadh as well as preparing two-belt world champion Jonas for her March 7 unification with Lauren Price and train Lawrence Okolie for his April 5 heavyweight clash with Richard Riakporhe.

"I know I have to prioritise my health at this time, yet boxing is giving me that bit of escapism I need right now. As I go through my own battle, being around an incredible team of fighters is helping me continue to do what I love," Gallagher said.

"I've only just begun my fightback against this disease, there's still so much I am processing, which is very hard to talk about right now; it's also a very difficult time for my family and friends too."