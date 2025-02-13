Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron set rematch for Easter Sunday, April 20 live on Sky Sports

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron will renew hostilities on Easter Sunday, April 20 at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports.

Their epic bank holiday weekend showdown will headline a huge card in the Midlands that also features the return of Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke versus Ebenezer Tetteh, a mouth-watering super-welterweight clash between Lee Cutler and Sam Eggington, and former European champion Tyler Denny back in action against 'The Soldier' Elvis Ahorgah.

In one of the most talked about moments of 2024, Whittaker and Cameron’s first fight ended in dramatic fashion with both men toppling over the ropes and outside the ring during the fifth-round of their light-heavyweight clash.

With Whittaker unable to continue, the fight went to the judges' scorecards resulting in a split draw, with two of the judges scoring the bout 58-57 either way and one judge scoring the fight even.

Since turning professional under the BOXXER banner after claiming a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Wolverhampton’s Whittaker has established himself as one of the stand-out talents in world boxing, amassing millions of followers worldwide with his unique style and flamboyant showboating.

Whittaker said: "This is an opportunity for me to give the fans a decisive result. There's no doubt in my mind that this time there will be no room for controversy. This time we will finish it on my terms. To all the fans who supported me and even those that have doubted me, this one's for you. April 20, I’m home and I’m going to give the people something special.”

Cameron, also a decorated amateur having won multiple national titles, impressed against Lyndon Arthur last year to help set up the Riyadh Season showdown with Whittaker. The Sheffield boxer, who has been outspoken since the first fight, will not want to leave anything to chance as he looks to catapult his career forward by handing Whittaker his first defeat.

He said: "I'm pleased to get this fight confirmed. I feel like I was winning the last fight before he tried pretending to be a WWE star and pulled me over the top rope. I really believe I would have stopped him, but that's in the past now, we're ready to go on April 20. I want to thank my manager and my promoters Frank and George Warren for helping to get this rematch over the line. I look forward to getting in there and finishing the job."

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “There’s been a lot said since the first fight in Riyadh, a lot of questions have been asked. On April 20, Easter Sunday, we will get the answers. Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron is one of the most eagerly-anticipated and most talked about fights in British boxing. It’s the fight the fans have been calling for and it’s the fight both fighters have demanded. There was never any doubt from Ben Whittaker, this was the fight he wanted next, and what a fight we have to headline a huge bank holiday weekend show in Birmingham.”

