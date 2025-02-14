Artur Beterbiev: Callum Smith reveals how injury affected him ahead of world championship defeat

Callum Smith is still chasing his dream of becoming a two-weight world champion.

He faces a vital step towards that end when he boxes Joshua Buatsi for the WBO Interim light-heavyweight strap on February 22.

That outstanding bout opens a blockbuster bill, topped by the Daniel Dubois-Joseph Parker IBF heavyweight championship fight and the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Smith, a former champion at super-middleweight, challenged Beterbiev for the unified WBC, WBO and IBF 175lbs titles at the start of 2024.

But he was far from his best and succumbed to the huge-punching and now undisputed champion in seven rounds.

Smith, however, explained what effected him going into that fight.

"I hate fighters who sit and make excuses about their fights. I got in, I lost and that's that," Smith told Sky Sports.

"Preparation wasn't the best. Obviously the inactivity, but even with the inactivity my camp wasn't great, a couple of injuries which prevented me from sparring.

"But as a fighter you always just think I'll get it right on the night and I have done [before]. At times I've had bad camps before and got in and performed and people said 'you looked great there', not understanding my camp wasn't great," he added.

"I just always believed I'd get it right on the night. I didn't. I got in, I paid the price, I lost. Time moves on. I'm not one to sit and make excuses but I'd love to get another shot at either of them [Beterbiev or Bivol].

"I'd love to see an active, injury-free version of myself with either of them. The result may not have been different but I think the performance would have been."

That is what drives him on as he goes into the fight with Buatsi. "I know that wasn't the best version of me and I know there can be a better version of me. I think the better version of me can become a world champion again and that's why I'm sitting here. That's why I'm involved in this fight," he said.

"If I didn't, I'd happily retire, get my slippers on at home, play golf somewhere. I'm here and I'm putting myself through it because I know what I'm capable of doing.

"I've always been motivated by goals and achievements and accolades and becoming champion. I've never chased the money or the fame.

"I want to be a world champion. I've been there before. It's a great feeling, being able to call yourself the best in the world, and that's what drives me to get back to where I was."

He will have to be at his best, though, to progress past Buatsi.

"I believe I came back a better fighter because of the Canelo [Alvarez] loss and I've come back a better fighter because of the Beterbiev loss. I think if you use [defeats] to your advantage then they're not all bad, you can take good from them. I'm a better and more experienced fighter now than I was when I was world champion," Smith said.

"I believe at this moment in [Buatsi's] career, I'm a step a little bit too far for him.

"I think it'll take a world-class fighter to beat him but I still believe I am world class. I've been a world champion. I know what it takes to win at that level, to compete at that level and I believe I've still got that.

"I believe I'm as good as ever."

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker and the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch will be live on Saturday February 22 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!