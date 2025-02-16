Joe Joyce on the 'lesson' he taught Daniel Dubois | Dillian Whyte warns: 'Joseph Parker is crafty'

Joe Joyce believes the “lesson” he taught Daniel Dubois has helped his former rival become the world champion he is today.

Dubois now holds the IBF heavyweight world title, which he puts on the line against Joseph Parker on Saturday's Riyadh Season bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I'm excited to see that one. Obviously may the best man win. I've shared the ring with them both. I think I'm leaning for either Parker on points or Dubois knockout," Joyce told Sky Sports News.

"It depends on the night. They've both got good momentum. So I'm really excited to see who wins. I'm not sure who, but I think it's a great fight."

Joyce is rebuilding from defeats to Zhilei Zhang and Derek Chisora, but earlier in his professional career the Olympic silver medallist beat both Dubois and Parker.

He was the architect of the lowest moment of Dubois' career, when his hard straight punching fractured Dubois' eye socket forcing him to his knees where he stayed and was counted out.

"That was a lesson for him and he's a good fighter, and he's come back stronger and been in some good fights. But equally so has Parker. He's been in with some heavy hitters and managed to outbox them. Obviously Dubois has got the power and he's young. It's a great fight. I'm excited to see it," Joyce said.

Dillian Whyte, who boxes Joyce in April, came through a 2018 bout with Parker with a victory.

"Parker's very crafty. He's got fast hands. He takes a shot well," Whyte noted.

"If I was a betting man, I'd bet Dubois," he told Sky Sports News. "Parker's experienced and he's been on an amazing run. But they've both been on an amazing run.

"If the fight goes long Parker could possibly outbox him or stop him late. The fights that we've seen Dubois go long in, he's had problems in.

"We've seen Parker in multiple long fights. Fights with AJ, fights with me, we've seen him in long fights and he does alright in long fights. He just needs to be careful early and not get caught like he did against Zhang and stuff like that against Dubois."

Parker can be dangerous. Whyte knows - Parker dropped him in their 12th and final round.

"His boxing IQ's quite good and he does little things where you don't see it until it's too late. Against me I walked on to the right hand in the last round. Something like that. He caught AJ a couple of times to the body and hurt him," Whyte said.

"He's got a very good punch selection and he's got good resilience as well."

