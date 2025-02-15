Keyshawn Davis stops Denys Berinchyk with brutal body shot to become WBO lightweight world champion

Keyshawn Davis became a world champion for the first time as he knocked out Denys Berinchyk at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York to claim the WBO lightweight title.

Davis dominated the previously unbeaten Berinchyk (19-1), knocking the Ukrainian down in the third round with a body shot before doing so again in the following period to end the bout.

The victory improved the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist's professional record to 13-0 (9 KOs) and sets up potential mega-fights with fellow lightweight world champions Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

"It was an amazing feeling," Davis said in the ring following the fight.

"I never really have problems with awkward fighters. The only thing that was giving me a little trouble was how he kept jumping in and out, and he was a little faster than I expected.

"But as the rounds went on and on, I just got more comfortable in there, and the fourth round did it to him."

Image: Keyshawn Davis claimed his first professional world title

Despite an ill-tempered build-up that included a brawl at the weigh-in and accusations of racism from the Davis camp, the 25-year-old appeared calm and focused from the opening bell in New York City.

A beautiful left to the body dropped Berinchyk in the early stages of the third, after which Davis simply toyed with his ailing opponent.

The American started the fourth round with similar vigour, bloodying Berinchyk's nose before smiling over to fellow world champion Terence Crawford at ringside as he plotted a finish.

It came just moments later with a pair of body shots, a partially blocked right hand followed by a left that only appeared to graze Berinchyk's midriff but sent him to the canvas.

'The Businessman' himself began waving the fight off as it became clear Berinchyk wouldn't make the count, before jumping onto the ropes to celebrate in front of a thrilled crowd.

Image: Davis called out fellow lightweight world champions Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko after the fight

Despite his relative inexperience, Davis appears intent on moving straight into a unification bout with either fellow American Davis or another Ukrainian in Lomachenko.

He said: "Anybody that got the ***** to step in the ring and fight me. Tell 'em come on, anybody. There are two 135lbs division champions that I would love to fight.

"But if they got the guts to step in the ring with 'The Businessman', tell them to send me a contract, or I'll send them one."

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker and the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch will be live on Saturday February 22 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!