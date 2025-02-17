Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Daniel Dubois confrontation: 'What are you doing here? This is my place!'

Oleksandr Usyk is a ground-breaking fighter who became the first undisputed heavyweight world champion in the four-belt era last May.

Undefeated in his professional career, he has already gone undisputed down at cruiserweight. He could look to repeat the feat again, although remaining at heavyweight after he ruled out a mooted move back down to cruiserweight.

"Now I think it's not possible because six years of work to grow my weight, work, work, work, eating, eating and then work. Now I don't go down," he told Sky Sports.

"My conditioning coach and my team said it's better here, than cruiserweight, because 'you're not a young guy, not 24, 25'. It's my team, not me. I'm 38, okay I'm young, very young, listen, I like dancing. I feel good, my body. I think I can fight!"

He does, though, only expect to box twice more in his career.

Still the holder of the WBC, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles, Usyk vacated the IBF belt when he took his December rematch with Tyson Fury.

Daniel Dubois picked up the IBF championship and defends it against Joseph Parker on this Saturday's Riyadh Season event, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Usyk would welcome a fight with the winner "no problem" and suspects that will be Dubois.

"My team has made a prediction. 52 per cent is for Dubois, 48 per cent is Joseph Parker," Usyk said.

The Ukrainian has boxed Dubois before, halting the Briton in their 2023 clash. But, after that loss, Dubois staged an impressive sequence of victories, beating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua, defeating all three inside the distance.

After Usyk's second victory over Fury, Dubois, now a rival champion, stormed into the ring to confront the Ukrainian, demanding a second fight and his shot at revenge.

"I thought: 'What are you doing here? This is my place'," Usyk recalled. "After the fight [Dubois said:] 'Hey, listen, I want rematch…' Just say good job."

Usyk has fought a number of British opponents. "I like the UK, with my British rivals. Because my first fight in the UK I was amateur, 2008, Liverpool, [the European Championships]. Then it was London, Olympic Games, then it was [competing at York Hall in the World Series of Boxing against] Joe Joyce. Then it was my best friend, great, great man Tony Bellew. Tony made me more famous," he said.

His wins over Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua (twice) and Tyson Fury (twice) as well have made him even more well known in Britain and highly regarded.

He could have another two-fight sequence with another British opponent if Dubois retains the IBF belt.

"I love my English fans because I think they're very, very special fans. I get a lot of messages on Instagram: 'hey, Usyk congratulations,'" he said. "I think, thank you so much for this."

