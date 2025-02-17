Joseph Parker to rematch Anthony Joshua if he beats Daniel Dubois? ‘I want to avenge my losses’

Joseph Parker still has goals. He wants “to be champion of the world, to be unified champion of the world and to avenge the losses that I’ve had. And then retire”.

That effort all starts for him when he challenges Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight world title, live on Sky Sports Box Office, when the New Zealander bids to become a two-time heavyweight world champion on Saturday's Riyadh Season event.

Seeking to avenge losses would lead him to a rematch with Anthony Joshua, who beat Parker in 2018 to pick up the WBO title the New Zealander then held.

But, if Parker does beat Dubois - a tough assignment in itself - AJ though might not get an immediate shot at that IBF belt.

Parker could take on Usyk for the undisputed crown, or rematch Dubois immediately.

"It's not locked in as a rematch but it's a possibility that it could happen," Parker said.

"Fight Daniel, win, not sure if there's a rematch or if I can fight Usyk or whatever else they have planned for me. It's just to fight Daniel and see what's next.

"I can say I'm going to fight Usyk but plans always change," he added. "There's options out there. But the most important thing is to win."

Parker is convinced he will beat Dubois because "I feel like we know what he's going to do".

He explained: "It's not like a surprise, you know what he's going to do - he's going to come forward and throw shots.

"I do have to be on point. I have to be a lot better than I was with [Zhilei] Zhang and [Deontay] Wilder. I feel like I have to because of the pressure he comes with and also the combinations that he throws. He's a powerhouse. So I have to be a lot better and a lot more on my game.

"We've come with a good plan to be able to get out of the position of what he's going to bring and to counter back with what we're going to bring."

