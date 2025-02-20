Hamzah Sheeraz welcomes Canelo Alvarez fight as he targets first world title against Carlos Adames

Hamzah Sheeraz believes a fight against Canelo Alvarez is a 'big possibility' as he prepares to launch a new chapter in his career with victory in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old will fight for his first world title when he takes on WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames as part of a star-studded Riyadh Season card led by Artur Beterbiev's rematch with Dmitry Bivol and Daniel Dubois' heavyweight world title defence against Joseph Parker.

Sheeraz has emerged as one of British boxing's most exciting young talents on the path towards world title contention, with 17 of his 21 wins coming by way of knockout on a perfect professional resume.

He is now seeking to take his fast-moving story to the next level.

"I've done everything I've needed to do, when people ask how camp has been you could say I've been in camp since I was an eight-year-old kid. It all kind of comes down to this moment on Saturday," Sheeraz told Sky Sports.

"Part one of Hamzah Sheeraz's story closes, and part two begins."

Sheeraz insists he will 'definitely' be moving up to super-middleweight in the near future such is his superior size at middleweight.

In doing so he would welcome the prospect of a showdown with WBA, WBC and WBO belt-holder Canelo, who remained gatekeeper at the weight with a unanimous decision win over Edgar Berlanga last September.

The win lifted Alvarez to 62-2-2 in his career, his only defeats coming to Bivol and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"Why not? He's one of my boxing heroes, and I think if you don't aim to fight the best you're in the wrong game," Sheeraz added.

"Especially now when fights can happen just like that with His Excellency, so hopefully come Saturday night I get it done and then it's a big possibility."

Sheeraz has been in blistering form with a string of knockout finishes amplifying his world title credentials across 2024, stopping Liam Williams inside one round followed by an 11th-round TKO win over Austin Williams and, most recently, a second-round stoppage of Tyler Denny in September.

His devastating power has become a chief feature to his early success, leaving him on the brink of a maiden championship.

Awaiting is his toughest obstacle yet in the form of the experienced Adames, who is 24-1 after his unanimous decision win over Terrell Gausha last June. The Dominican fighter's only career defeat came at the hands of Patrick Teixeira back in November 2019.

"A name like Carlos Adames, nobody can say anything, nobody can kind of play down your performance if I knock him out," said Sheeraz.

"Hopefully that happens and then the big names start coming in.

"I'm very confident, I feel like the way I've gone about things in camp, the gameplan we've got in place is one that will do wonders. I believe in Ricky my coach and I'm looking forward to it."

Sheeraz believes he showcased his ability to weather a storm during his fight against 'Ammo' Williams, and is ready to go into the trenches again should it be required to overcome Adames.

"You can't shower without getting wet as they say, so if there is a point in this fight where I do get clipped and have to fight through, I'll fight through it," he added.

"I've been there before against Ammo Williams, it's not new territory whereas before that it was 'what happens if I get clipped?'. I've ticked them boxes now, I know how it feels so it gives you that extra confidence.

"Not that I'm planning to get clipped.

"25 now. I'd always set myself the goal to win a title before 26, and hopefully Saturday that becomes a reality."

