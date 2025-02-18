Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker winner to face Oleksandr Usyk in unification, says Frank Warren

A world heavyweight unification showdown with Oleksandr Usyk is at stake for the winner of Saturday's blockbuster title fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker, says Frank Warren.

Dubois will defend his IBF belt for the first time since producing a stunning knockout victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium last year, while Parker is seeking to become a two-time heavyweight world champion amid the best run of his career.

Usyk, who beat Tyson Fury for a second time in December's rematch, recently suggested he has two more fights left in his career.

The Ukrainian has already previously fought Dubois having overcome a low blow scare to knock out the 27-year-old in August 2023.

"Daniel is 27, Joe is 33, which isn't old for a heavyweight by the way. One is the young buck and flying at the moment, and for somebody it's his last chance," Queensbury Promotions' Warren told Sky Sports Boxing.

"Usyk is the No 1 heavyweight I the world with three belts, Tyson [Fury] is retired, so No 1 and No 2 are fighting each other. It's the next two best heavyweights in the world in the ring together fighting for a chance to unify the belts against Usyk.

"The winner, he's got everything. The loser is going to be very very disappointed. It's going to be an amazing fight."

Dubois has won each of his last three fights since his defeat to Usyk, recording 10th and eighth-round stoppages against Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic respectively, before his emphatic finish against Joshua in round five last September.

Parker suffered a major blow to his career when he was knocked out by Joe Joyce in September 2022, but has since hit back with five successive victories including statement wins over Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder.

"I look at the two fights, the one he [Dubois] had against Baby Miller, he won in the last round and showed he had a good engine in that fight and showed he's dangerous going into the latter rounds," said Warren. "In the fight against Hrgovic he was behind and grew into it and the fight with AJ we saw what happened.

"He's in the form of his life. For Joe [Parker], he looks in tremendous shape mentally and physically. He's a good Joe Parker, former world champion with the experience, has sparred with the best, he's got all that going for him.

"What he hasn't go going for him is he's going in with somebody on a real roll at the moment and who is brimming with confidence.

"The only way I think you have a chance with this Daniel Dubois is to hurt him, take the fight to him and out-fight him. Daniel has a great jab and is starting to get good head movement. If Parker does that, and Daniel only really fights one way, you are going to get the biggest tear up, you'll get a fight, I think that's what will happen."

Dubois has grown significantly in both ability and self-belief to assert himself among the leading heavyweights in the world over the last year, shocking Joshua to become champion in the process.

As much was evidenced in the aftermath of Usyk's rematch against Fury when he took it upon himself to interrupt the former's post-fight interview to demand a second fight. Win this weekend, and he may well get it.

Sky Sports Boxing's Johnny Nelson, though, is doubtful that the conclusion would be any different.

"Will that fight happen? Can it? Usyk is saying he has two fights left in his career, it's on the table, but Usyk will do what's best for him," said Nelson.

"But you have to remember this, whoever Usyk has boxed twice, the second time has been easier because once he's downloaded the blueprint of that fighter he's got their number: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury.

"It will be the same with Daniel Dubois, it doesn't matter how much the kid has grown. Usyk has shown, he's like a human computer, he's got his number."

