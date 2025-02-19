Shakur Stevenson could face British opponent Josh Padley after Floyd Schofield pulled out of world title fight

Shakur Stevenson could instead face Britain's Josh Padley after Floyd Schofield pulled out of this weekend's world title fight.

Schofield has been deemed "too ill" to challenge Stevenson for the WBC lightweight title and Padley is set to step in as a late replacement to face the American star, on the undercard of Dubois vs Parker in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Yorkshireman Padley holds an unbeaten 15-fight record and pulled off a stunning upset win over Mark Chamberlain in his last fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September.

Image: Josh Padley defeated Mark Chamberlain by unanimous decision in September

But the 29-year-old will be taking a massive step-up in class against Stevenson, who is considered one of the elite champions in boxing.

Stevenson appears on the undercard of one of the best ever bills in boxing, with Daniel Dubois defending his IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker.

Artur Beterbiev battles Dmitry Bivol again in a rematch for the undisputed light-heavyweight belts, while Joshua Buatsi faces fellow Brit Callum Smith and Zhilei Zhang collides with Agit Kabayel in a heavyweight showdown.

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker and the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch will be live on Saturday February 22 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!