Daniel Dubois reacts to Joseph Parker's weight gain: 'This is the silence before the storm'

"This is the silence before the storm."

Daniel Dubois genuinely does let his fists do the talking. And they speak volumes.

Days out from his IBF heavyweight world title defence against Joseph Parker, Dubois is training at the Mike Tyson Gym in Riyadh.

Warmed up and in full flow, sweat glistens on Dubois' back as he hammers combinations of punches into the pads. As the rounds tick by, he ramps up the intensity and the power of his work. Dubois is dangerous from first round to last.

"He's very, very sharp. All the work, all the weeks, all the hill sprints, all the hill runs, this is what you're seeing," trainer Don Charles told Sky Sports.

"He's got fantastic fundamentals. Fantastic feet, he's actually a very quick heavyweight. People haven't given him that credit yet. But it doesn't matter to us. We know what we're working on, over the years he's developing. He's an all-round fighter."

It emerged on Wednesday that Parker would likely weigh in a career heaviest for their fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office. That suggests the New Zealander, a former world champion himself, might look to hold his ground in the contest and trade power punches with Dubois.

But regardless of that weight-gain revelation, Dubois won't alter his approach.

"That's their own prerogative. We can only take care of what we're doing. What they're doing is what they do," Charles said.

"They've got a gameplan that they've devised that they believe is what they're going to need. We've also got a gameplan. It's about gameplans and who's able to implement theirs on the night."

Dubois has been in destructive form, most recently knocking out Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium. He intends to keep that going on Saturday.

"That is the plan, that's always the plan. This is the silence before the storm," Charles said.

"Not only has Daniel beaten these people, he's beaten them in spectacular style. So we can only keep improving and the confidence you see.

"He's only getting better. He really is," the trainer added. "He's more than hungry, he's starving and as a team collective we're starving."

Dubois had his own warning for Parker ahead of their fight on a stacked Riyadh Season card.

"I'm on it. 100 percent, I'm on it," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"I'm in form right now and I can't wait to fight on Saturday. Really ready to go.

"I'll just be ready to fight and take all the opportunities that present themselves. I'm ready."

